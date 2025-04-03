Singh proposes Canada Victory Bonds to bolster the country in face of U.S. tariffs

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joins a picket line with striking operating engineers Local 987 at Battlefield Equipment Rentals during a federal election campaign stop in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pitching the idea of tax-free savings bonds to help Canadians shore up the economy against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

At an election campaign event in Ottawa, Singh says Canadians facing uncertain times are looking for ways to support their country.

The Canada Victory Bonds proposed by the NDP would be available in 5-year and 10-year terms and pay a compounding interest rate of 3.5 per cent.

The bonds would be tax-free if held to maturity, meaning a $100 bond would grow to $118.77 in five years, or $141.06 in 10 years.

The NDP says the bonds would be available through payroll deduction or over the counter, making it easy for Canadians to participate.

The party says every dollar raised would be dedicated to public infrastructure like roads, bridges, transit, ports, housing and water systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press