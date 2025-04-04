Canada election campaign hits one-third mark, leaders start Day 13 in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are seen in this composite image. (The Canadian Press)

The federal election campaign has hit the one-third mark, and the three main party leaders are starting Day 13 in Quebec.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is resuming his campaign after suspending it this week to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. He will begin his day in Montreal before travelling to Ontario, stopping in Vaughan and Scarborough.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Trois-Rivieres, Que., while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will campaign in Montreal for most of the day.

According to the latest Nanos Research tracking, the Liberals remain ahead of the Conservatives as they wrap up the second week of the campaign. The NDP are a distant third.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day.

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of Day 12 of the campaign:

Leaders pitch tariff response plan

Carney, in his role as prime minister, announced that Canada would impose a 25 per cent tariff on non-Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) compliant vehicles imported from the U.S. to counter Trump’s auto levies. The tariff will also apply to non-Canadian and non-Mexican content of CUSMA-compliant vehicles.

READ MORE: Mark Carney says Canada to match vehicle tariffs in response to Trump levies

'Unjustified and misguided': Watch Carney's full response Prime Minister Mark Carney announces 25 per cent counter-tariffs on U.S. vehicles in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Poilievre promised to remove federal sales tax from Canadian-made vehicles and set up a fund to loan money to businesses impacted by the tariffs.

READ MORE: ‘We need to unite the country,’ Poilievre says after Manning warns of looming crisis

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls for no GST on new cars Poilievre says his plan to cancel the GST on purchases of new cars will save Canadians money while ‘increasing demand for Canadian-made cars.’

Singh pledged a tax-free “Victory Bonds” that would be available in five-year and 10-year terms and pay a compounding interest rate of 3.5 per cent.

READ MORE: Singh proposes Canada Victory Bonds to bolster the country in face of U.S. tariffs

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses bringing back victory bonds NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says victory bonds, initially popularized during the Second World War, are ‘an opportunity for Canadians to invest in our country.’

Poilievre on candidate vetting

Despite dropping four candidates in two days, the Conservative leader stood by his party’s vetting process, claiming that it was “stronger than all other parties.”

Poilievre questioned about vetting process for Conservative candidates Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asked by CTV News' Abigail Bimman about the four Conservative candidates that were dropped in the previous two days.

Poilievre also defended the candidacy of Bryan Paterson in the Ontario riding of Kingston. Peterson has been criticized for former ties to a church that performed so-called “conversion therapy” to try to change someone’s sexual orientation. He later told CTV News that he was not currently a member of a church and does not support conversion therapy.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTVNews.ca election desk and The Canadian Press.