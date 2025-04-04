Poilievre promises new Criminal Code offence for intimate partner violence

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if elected his government will reverse the ‘catch and release’ laws of early bail, and house arrest.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he will toughen the penalties for intimate partner violence if his party forms government after this election.

Poilievre took his campaign to Trois-Rivières, Que., today where he was joined by a number of women who are survivors of intimate partner violence.

He thanked two of the advocates for sharing their stories at the news conference.

A Conservative government is pledging to create a new criminal offence of assaulting an intimate partner, and pass a law to require the strictest possible bail conditions for anyone accused of intimate partner violence.

That would include, Poilievre says, GPS ankle bracelet monitoring for those who are allowed out on bail.

The Conservatives are also pledging that the murder of an intimate partner or a child would be treated as first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.