Tories drop Quebec candidate who said massacre survivor was playing 'victim game'

A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

OTTAWA — Liberal candidate Nathalie Provost says she wants to see Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre call out “shameful” comments by a Conservative candidate Simon Payette who accused her of playing the “victim game” in her quest for stronger gun regulations.

A Conservative spokesperson confirms the party has now dropped Payette as a candidate — just the latest in a slew of candidates shed by the Liberals and Conservatives this week over contentious comments, ahead of Monday’s nomination deadline.

Provost, who survived the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre, says she was left speechless by some of the comments that tarnish the memory of her classmates subject to the worst mass-murder of women in Canadian history.

Payette left a series of comments on Provost’s Facebook page in French, often taunting her to participate in a live debate with him.

In one post, he writes that he will look her “straight in the eye” as he tears up Bill C-21, the gun control law passed under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, in Parliament under a Conservative majority.

He said he would then use the bill as toilet paper every time he uses the bathroom in Parliament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press