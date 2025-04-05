Carney outlines Liberal plan to boost skilled trades workforce, increase mobility

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about tariffs during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday April 3, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OAKVILLE — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is announcing a plan he says will help boost Canada’s skilled trades workforce.

At a training centre in Oakville, Carney says a Liberal government would provide a new apprenticeship grant of up to $8,000 and increase access to union-led training initiatives.

The Liberals are also promising to establish a new $20 million capital funding stream for colleges to support new training spaces for apprenticeships.

The Liberal plan would also increase labour mobility between provinces and territories, in an effort to “build one Canadian economy” — a reference to removing interprovincial trade barriers that have become increasingly a topic of concern since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.

The announcement follows a week of Carney signalling to Canadians he is serious about bolstering the economy in the face of threats from the White House, spending much of his week in factories and training schools.

Carney says without taking action, Canada will see a shortfall of tens of thousands of skilled workers.

Article by Alessia Passafiume.