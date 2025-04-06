Former deputy police chief replaces Chiang as Liberal candidate in Toronto riding

Paul Chiang rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 22, 2024. Toronto's former deputy chief of police has replaced Chiang as the Liberal candidate in Markham-Unionville. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Toronto’s former deputy chief of police has replaced Paul Chiang as the Liberal candidate in Markham—Unionville.

The Liberal party says Peter Yuen was nominated after Chiang stepped down as the federal party’s candidate in the Ontario riding.

Yuen served in the Toronto Police Service for 34 years and recently ran as a Liberal candidate in the Ontario provincial election, losing the Scarborough–Agincourt riding to Conservative candidate Aris Babikian.

Chiang stepped down as a Liberal candidate in Markham—Unionville last week after he suggested to a media outlet that a political opponent could be turned over to Chinese officials for a bounty.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney denounced Chiang’s comments but stood by the candidate before he dropped out.

Candidate nominations close Monday, three weeks before Canadians choose a new government and prime minister.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press