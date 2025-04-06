Poilievre rolls out plan to get 50,000 people treated for drug addiction

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign rally in Penticton, B.C., on Saturday, April 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NEW WESTMINSTER — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has a plan to tackle drug addiction in Canada.

Poilievre is campaigning in British Columbia, where he’s announcing a Conservative plan to fund recovery treatment for 50,000 people facing addiction.

He says a Conservative government would provide treatment centres with a set amount of funding based on the number of months they keep their clients drug-free.

Poilievre says more funding would be provided for more complex cases, such as those facing homelessness.

A social media video posted earlier in the day estimated the cost of the Conservative addiction recovery program at $250 million per year for four years.

Poilievre says the Conservatives would fund the program by making cuts to the federal government’s existing safer supply programs and suing opioid manufacturers.

Written by Craig Lord in Ottawa and Nono Shen in New Westminster, with files from Catherine Morrison.