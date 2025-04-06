Top leaders finish second week of election campaign

This composite image made from five file photos shows, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on Friday, March 28, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Tuesday, April 1, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney on Friday, March 14, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 and co-leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes, Christinne Muschi, Adrian Wyld, Paul Daly, Ethan Cairns

Federal party leaders are prepared to finish the second week of the federal election campaign with events in Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to make an announcement in Halifax, joined by the local candidate Lisa Roberts. He will later attend the Elbows Up, Canada! rally in Dartmouth to show patriotism and support for Canadians amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to annex Canada as the 51st state. Singh is also expected in Montreal to participate in Tout le monde en parle, a talk show often used by political party leaders to present themselves to Quebec voters.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will start his day with a press conference in New Westminster, B.C.

Yesterday on the campaign trail, Poilievre promised to cut bureaucratic red tape by 25 per cent in two years, while Singh promised to offer an additional one per cent in Canada Health Transfer funding to provinces that guarantee access to a family doctor.

Three weeks left until Canadians will decide on the country’s new prime minister, and polls indicate the Liberals are leading the Conservatives in voting intentions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press