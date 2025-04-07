Liberals promise to make national parks free as Canadian travel to the U.S. dries up

The Tablelands of Gros Morne National Park are pictured over Bonne Bay, Nfld., on September 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney says he would make national parks and historic sites available for free this summer, a move that comes as Canadians scrub their travel plans to the U.S.

Carney made the promise while campaigning in British Columbia, where he trotted out a list of nature-related promises, such as creating more national parks.

He said when he was growing up in Edmonton, Alta., he made lasting memories at Canada’s crown jewel, Jasper National Park.

The federal government made national parks free in 2017 for Canada’s 150th anniversary, a move that proved popular and boosted admissions — and something the government continued for kids after the programming ended.

Such a move may be free to Canadians but will also ultimately cost taxpayers, since the government collects revenues from admission and still has to administer and maintain these sites.

Parks Canada oversees 171 historic sites, 37 national parks and 11 national park reserves that are managed similarly but subject to Indigenous land claims.

The Canadian Press