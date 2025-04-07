Most Canadians keen on diversified trade strategy, fear escalation of U.S. tensions: Latest Nanos surveys

A majority of Canadians want the government to pursue a diversified trade strategy, and worry the country’s retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. could further escalate cross-border tensions, according to the latest public issues polling from Nanos Research.

The surveys, conducted for CTV News and the Globe and Mail, shed more light on the impact the sometimes-unpredictable policymaking of U.S. President Donald Trump is having on voters this election.

Forging ahead on trade

With Canada’s biggest trading partner imposing punishing new or increased tariffs on certain goods, from automobiles to lumber, 57 per cent of respondents in one Nanos poll said they want their government to pursue all potential trade opportunities going forward, rather than focusing on one country or region.

Only one in 20—or five per cent—preferred focusing on trade with the U.S.

“Quebecers are comparatively more likely to want Canada to pursue opportunities in Europe,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research. “Although the appetite for that still trails pursuing all trade opportunities.”

Across the country, just six per cent of respondents favoured a trade policy focused on relations with both the U.S. and Mexico, while only three per cent wanted Canada to focus on trade with Asia Pacific countries, such as China.

The Nanos Research survey was conducted online and over the phone from April 4 to 6, among 1,257 randomly selected adults.

Fear of escalating tensions

In a separate survey, nearly three-in-four respondents (72%) said they were either “concerned” or “somewhat concerned” that Canada’s retaliatory tariff response will worsen relations with our southern neighbour.

“This cuts across all regions, demographic groups and partisan preferences,” said Nanos.

Concerns about tariff retaliation escalation

There were some variations among respondents, however.

Women were more likely to express those concerns than men, by approximately 10 percentage points. People aged 18 to 34 were also more likely to be worried compared to older generations.

Regionally, more respondents shared those fears in Quebec (77.5%) than other parts of the country, while those in B.C. (63.9%) were least likely to worry about declining Canada-U.S. relations.

That Nanos Research survey was also conducted online and over the phone from April 4 to 6, among 1,264 randomly selected adults.

Support for pushback against U.S.

Despite those concerns, another Nanos poll found a majority of the country does support taking action in response to Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on Canadian automobiles.

Approximately one-third of respondents (34%) favoured imposing the same tariff on imported American vehicles, as Prime Minister Mark Carney announced last week, while another 31 per cent said Canada should both impose the counter-tariff and cut the sales tax on locally made cars and trucks.

The latter policy was proposed by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on the campaign trail.

“Ontarians are more likely to prefer a combination of retaliation and cutting sales taxes on Canadian-made automobiles and trucks,” said Nanos. “Appetite for a sales tax cut comparatively highest in the Prairies.”

Across the country, only 14 per cent of respondents said Canada should focus on cutting the sales tax and forego a retaliatory tariff.

That survey was conducted online and over the phone from April 4 to 6 as well, among 1,256 randomly selected adults.

Election focus on American relations

Throughout the lead up to this month’s snap federal election, daily updates on Canada’s fraught relationship with the U.S. have been hard to miss.

But a slim majority of respondents (54%) in a fourth Nanos poll said they think the issue of Canada-U.S. relations has received an appropriate amount of attention, so far.

A significant number (29%) felt the election has been too focused on America – a sentiment that was more common among Conservative voters than Liberal ones.

Focus on federal election on Canada-U.S. relations

“There is clearly a partisan divide when it comes to views as to whether there is too much, not enough or the right among of focus on Canada-U.S. relations,” said Nanos.

Only 10 per cent of respondents said there hasn’t been enough attention paid to the issue.

The Nanos Research survey was conducted online and over the phone from April 4 to 6, this time among 1,255 randomly selected adults.

All four of the polls have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.