NDP plan $16B fund to help provinces and cities build 3 million homes by 2030

TORONTO — The NDP is promising $16 billion over four years to build three million homes by 2030.

The funds would be split evenly between two programs.

The Canadian Homes Transfer would “reward” cities that build more multi-unit homes in all neighbourhoods, build more homes near transit hubs and speed up permitting.

To access these funds, cities would have to support the use of prefabricated builds, freeze increases in development charges and commit to having non-market housing make up one-fifth of all homes in every neighbourhood.

The Communities First Fund would be an $8 billion fund that provinces could access to help expand the water and sewage infrastructure needed to support housing.

To access the funds, provinces would have to freeze their portion of development charges and work with cities to cut those charges in half, commit to national rent control and bring forward a “housing security strategy” aimed at ending encampments.

This announcement goes along with the NDP’s earlier pledge to train 100,000 skilled workers to help build new homes.

