Tories promise to speed up resource projects; Liberals release environment plan; NDP vows to build 3M homes by 2030. Live updates here

Three weeks are left until Canadians head to the polls on April 28. The Liberals remain ahead of the Conservatives, but their lead has narrowed, according to the latest Nanos Research survey.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is spending his day in British Columbia. He has announced more measures to combat U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, this time protecting seniors and their retirement savings.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in B.C. and then Edmonton. He has unveiled his “One-and-Done” rule to speed up approvals for major resource projects.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is canvassing in Toronto. He has pledged that an NDP government would build three million affordable homes by 2030.

1 p.m. EDT: Liberals release environment and climate change plan

Liberal Leader Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes announcement in Saanichton, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A Liberal government would create 10 new national parks and make access to national parks and historic sites free for this summer, Liberal Leader Mark Carney said Monday.

The initiatives are part of his environment plan, which he unveiled in Victoria, B.C. It also includes enshrining First Nations’ right to water into law and bolstering Indigenous stewardship.

“Creating new parks and making them more accessible will ensure every Canadian will be able to experience the beauty of our great nation—just like I did,” Carney said, sharing that Jasper National Park was his second home while growing up in Edmonton, Alta.

Carney said the country’s natural heritage is facing a new threat in the form of the tariffs. The Liberal leader said Trump’s goal is to weaken Canada and take the country’s resources, land, and water.

“That will never happen. Canada is not America,” Carney said.

The Liberal leader also announced that Canada would work to establish international standards for voluntary carbon markets. According to the UN Environment Programme, voluntary carbon markets would not require companies to achieve a specific target.

“That will allow those who choose to protect and conserve our environment in order to fight climate change to be compensated for doing so. We understand that values determine value,” Carney said.

One of his first moves as prime minister last month was to eliminate the consumer carbon tax. The industrial carbon price remains in place.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:37 p.m. EDT: Carney on market turmoil: ‘Unfortunate’ but ‘not unforeseen’

Carney speaks out against Trump's 'unjustified tariffs' Liberal Leader Mark Carney warns there will be tough days ahead and outlines plans to protect Canadians from an economic crisis.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney made brief remarks about today’s market turmoil, saying that it’s a “direct consequence” of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “unjustified” tariffs.

“As much as this is unfortunate, it’s not unforeseen. This is what we have been concerned about, and indeed this is what we’ve been trying to warn the president of the United States about,” Carney said during a campaign stop in Victoria, B.C.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it. There are maybe some tough days ahead for Canadians. But I also want to reassure that we’re prepared.”

He added that a Liberal government would take steps to protect Canada from tariff repercussions, pointing out his experience as the Bank of Canada governor during the 2008 financial crisis and Bank of England governor during Brexit.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:15 p.m. EDT: B.C. poised to be crucial battleground

In the latest Nanos ballot tracking, the Liberals (at 40 per cent) are up by three percentage points over the Conservatives (at 37 per cent) in the province.

The NDP are far behind at 16 per cent. However, this is a province where several ridings are closely fought contests between the NDP and Conservatives – not Liberals. And the Conservatives are clearly targeting those orange ridings.

Nik Nanos, founder of Nanos Research and CTV News’ official pollster, said it’s currently a “two-horse race between the Liberals and Conservatives,” and that “it’s going to be very difficult right now in B.C. for the NDP.”

“B.C. can shape the next government whether it’s a minority or a majority and that’s why it’s absolutely critical,” said Nanos.

Jeremie Charron, CTV News national correspondent

12:05 p.m.EDT: Carney targeted by Chinese ‘information operation,’ officials say

Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about tariffs during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A task force monitoring possible threats to Canada’s federal election says it has observed an “information operation” by a Chinese news account that is targeting the upcoming April 28 vote.

The Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force provided an update on Monday and said the operation was taking place on the social media platform WeChat.

It was launched by “Youli-Youmian,” which SITE noted is the platform’s most popular news account that, according to intelligence reporting, has links to the PRC Chinese Communist Party’s Central and Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

“The content of this information operation contains stories about the Prime Minister, Liberal Party of Canada leader, and candidate in Nepean, Mark Carney,” SITE said in a news release on Monday.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:10 a.m. EDT: Singh promises to build 3 million homes by 2030

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh NDP leader Jagmeet Singh gets on his campaign bus after meeting with HBC workers and union members at a Unifor office in Toronto on Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

An NDP government would accelerate the pace of building new homes, pledging to deliver three million units by 2030, Singh says.

The NDP leader made the promise during a campaign stop in Toronto Monday morning. He was joined by a number of Toronto NDP candidates.

Singh says his $16 billion national housing strategy would replace the Liberals’ expiring Housing Accelerator Fund and give municipalities and provinces tools to build homes faster, protect affordable rentals, and lower housing costs for families.

“What people want is simple: a home they can afford, in a community they love,” Singh said in a statement. “But that’s out of reach for too many—not because they did anything wrong, but because Liberal and Conservative governments made choices that put profits ahead of people.”

Singh said over 100,000 skilled workers would be trained so the NDP could deliver on their plan.Asked how he plans to pay for his housing plan, Singh mentioned recent campaign promises such as ending offshore tax havens and issuing “Victory Bonds.”

Monday’s announcement follows the NDP’s affordability promises this past weekend, including the implementation of national rent control, a renter’s bill of rights, and a ban on renovictions and fixed-term leases.

Singh began his day at a Unifor office in Scarborough, where he met with Hudson’s Bay workers who are impacted by the ongoing liquidation process.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:15 a.m. EDT: Carney lays out plan to protect retirees amid trade war

Liberal leader Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a meet and greet at the Victoria Edelweiss Club In Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is promising to reduce the minimum amount that must be withdrawn from a Registered Retirement Income Fund by 25 per cent for one year and increase the guaranteed income supplement by five per cent for one year, which is estimated to provide up to $652 more to low-income seniors, tax free.

The two measures are part of Carney’s actions to protect seniors and their retirement savings amid the ongoing uncertainty brought on by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“President Trump’s tariffs have ruptured the global economy, and Canadians are rightfully concerned about their retirement savings, their jobs, and their businesses,” Carney said in a statement. “In the tough days ahead, we will protect Canadians and build Canada strong. If America won’t lead, Canada will.”

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:12 a.m. EDT: Tories plan to accelerate 10 resource projects

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre arrive in Terrace, BC, during a campaign stop on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Whitfield

Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would rapidly review and approve 10 resource projects, including the second phase of a natural gas liquefaction project in northern B.C. and several new mine constructions.

In a statement, Poilievre says he would establish a Rapid Resource Project Office to handle all regulatory approvals across all levels of government and implement a one-application-and-one-environmental-review rule for each project to make the process efficient.

He says projects would have a maximum one-year wait time for approvals.

“My ‘One-and-Done’ rule will quickly and safely unleash Canada’s natural resources by rapidly approving the projects Canadians need more of now: mines, roads, LNG terminals, hydro projects, and nuclear power stations, so we can stand on our own two feet and stand up to the Americans,” Poilievre said in a news release.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:10 a.m. EDT: Indigenous panel wants candidates to address Indigenous issues

With three weeks to go before the federal election, an Indigenous panel on CTV Your Morning on Monday says it’s still waiting to hear more from the major parties about how it will address the issues important to Indigenous people.

“I hope that all three parties make large and bold commitments to work with Indigenous people because that’s what we’re all looking for. I think we’re still missing that,” said Sheila North, a Cree leader and journalist who formerly served as the Grand Chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak,in Winnipeg.

While tackling the tariff war with the U.S. is important, the federal candidates should also address closing socioeconomic gaps amid the rising cost of living and show a commitment to working with Indigenous leaders as “rights holders” rather than just “stakeholders,” said Cassidy Caron, principal consultant of Indigenous strategic advisory firm First Peoples Group and former president of the Metis National Council, in Huntsville, Ont.

She noted it’s important for candidates to meet with Indigenous leaders like Liberal Leader Mark Carney did on March 21 before the election was triggered.

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca national affairs writer

9:20 a.m. EDT: Singh meets with Hudson’s Bay workers facing layoffs

Singh A poster of former NDP leader Jack Layton seen in the office of Unifor in Toronto as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh meets with HBC workers on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Mike Le Couter/CTV News)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is meeting with workers from The Bay who are facing layoffs after the company filed for bankruptcy.

While talking to union reps, Singh mentioned the importance of reforming the employment insurance system. He also stressed that when companies file for creditor protection, workers should be the number one priority to be paid out for severance and pensions.

The workers told Singh they were heartbroken and feeling frustrated and anxious about the liquidation process. “The uncertainty is killing us,” one worker told Singh.

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News senior political correspondent, and Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist.

8:20 a.m. EDT: Liberals’ lead over Conservatives narrows

Nanos ballot tracking as of April 7, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The federal Liberals’ advantage over the Conservatives has narrowed to five points on Day 16 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 6 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party remains at eight per cent—a mark they hit yesterday and a “new numeric low” for the party—followed by the Bloc Quebecois (seven per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

“The one thing we do know is that U.S. President Trump has not been looming large in the Canadian mindset for the last number of days - especially compared to the period leading up to his ‘Liberation Day’,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

On the trail: Two ex-Trudeau cabinet ministers join Carney in B.C.

Liberal leader Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a meet and greet at the Victoria Edelweiss Club In Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Liberal Leader Mark Carney opened his remarks to a packed hall in Victoria with a shoutout to one of two former Trudeau cabinet ministers present.

He said the “ghost of Catherine McKenna” was present and called that a very good sign.

Former environment minister McKenna, along with former treasury board president Scott Brison, were very much in the flesh, far from both Ottawa and the ridings they once represented.

Brison travelled to Victoria on the Liberal plane, and while staff say he doesn’t have an official title, he has been helping on and off throughout the campaign.

McKenna told reporters she came of her “own accord” and is door-knocking and helping on several campaigns on Vancouver Island as well as in Vancouver and in Ontario.

McKenna was environment minister when the Trudeau Liberals first rolled out their carbon tax plan.

She said it was “really hard” to watch it be cancelled but acknowledged it “was very divisive by the end.”

McKenna says she’s known Carney for a long time and had a long conversation with him about the carbon tax.

“There are lessons to be learned about how to defend policy and how to explain it to people and make sure people knew they were getting money back,” she said.

Ultimately, “we need to bring Canadians together.”

McKenna is enthused about her party’s chances on the typically NDP-voting Vancouver Island, saying she’s never seen so much support and she thinks people recognize Carney is “the right person at the right time.”

Abigail Bimman, CTV News national correspondent

Candidate nominations closed at 2 p.m. EDT

People from diverse backgrounds from all across the country are campaigning for seats in the House of Commons – and some of them had high profiles well before they took the leap into federal politics. Nominations close today at 2 p.m.

A large number of star federal candidates are current and former politicians. Several former provincial politicians are also now federal candidates.

The Canadian Press

What new citizens need to know about voting for the first time

Canadian election People start to line up early for the Canadian general election before polls open in west-end Toronto for the Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Since the last federal election in Sept. 2021, Canada has welcomed roughly two million new citizens. They come from more than 200 countries and territories, with more than half being born in India, the Philippines, Nigeria, China, Pakistan, Syria, Iran, the U.S., and France.

According to Elections Canada, the government agency responsible for administering federal elections, new Canadian citizens tend to vote less often than the general population, usually due to issues related to the electoral process.

To help, CTVNews.ca has created a guide so newcomers can better understand how Canada’s elections work in advance of voting day.

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of what happened this weekend:

Will Mark Carney’s early missteps cost him crucial votes?

Liberal leader Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney makes his way to the podium to speak during a campaign event on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CTV News national correspondent Judy Trinh, who has been following the Liberal leader, provides a look at Carney’s campaign so far, including how it’s been forced to pivot so he could deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and how he’s been responding to questions about his previous job at Brookfield Management.

You can read more here.

What NDP supporters in Atlantic Canada say about polls

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Halifax on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

On the campaign trail with Singh’s NDP, CTV News national correspondent Rachel Aiello spoke to the party’s supporters in Atlantic Canada, where the leader campaigned this weekend. New Democrats told CTV News that they weren’t yet putting too much stock into polls, which show that the party is a distant third from the Liberals and the Conservatives, saying, “These polls are a snapshot in time.”

You can read more here.

What promises were made?

Conservatives: This weekend, Poilievre announced a plan to fund recovery treatment for people facing addiction and cut bureaucratic red tape by 25 per cent in two years.

Liberals: Carney pledged to support skilled workers through a new apprenticeship grant, increase access to union-led training initiatives, and a capital funding stream for colleges to help new training spaces for apprenticeships.

NDP: Singh vowed to implement national rent control, pass a renter’s bill of rights, and ban renovictions and fixed-term leases. He also promised that every Canadian would have access to a family doctor by 2030.

You can track all the campaign promises here.

A look into eight battlegrounds

Canadians will vote in the shadow of an escalating trade war. In a stunning turnaround, the Liberal Party is polling ahead of the Conservative Party, once widely seen as the favourite by pollsters as recently as January. The race also marks the first federal election under a reconfigured electoral map, redrawn in recent years to reflect shifting demographics.

Here’s a closer look at eight ridings where the race is expected to be tight.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTVNews.ca election desk and The Canadian Press