Liberals’ lead over Conservatives remains at 5 points, with NDP at a 25- year low: Nanos tracking

Vassy Kapelos explains why whether U.S. President Donald Trump remains the top ballot box issue in Canada could influence election results.

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster.

The federal Liberals’ advantage over the Conservatives remains at five points on Day 17 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 7 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 38 per cent nationally.

Nanos ballot as of April 8, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The New Democratic Party remains at eight per cent—which is a 25 year, “2000 federal election low” for the party, according to Nanos—followed by the Bloc Quebecois (seven per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

“The narrowed five-point gap between the Liberals and the Conservatives continues as voting day looms less than three weeks away,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

“Compared to three days ago, the Liberals are down three points and the Conservatives up three in popular support.”

Regional support

The Conservatives have seen gains in seat-rich Ontario, where they now sit at 41 per cent. The Liberals, meanwhile, have dropped several points in the province over the past several days and now sit at 48 per cent.

The Liberals, however, continue to lead in every region except the Prairies, where the Conservatives dominate with 59 per cent of those surveyed backing them -- versus 31 per cent for the Liberals.

“The Liberals have an advantage in four of five regions but the gap with the Conservatives has been closing over the past week,” said Nanos.

The Liberals are leading in Quebec but are down another few points from yesterday and sit at 42 per cent, compared with the Conservatives who are at 19 per cent. The Bloc Quebecois, meanwhile, are in second place at 29 per cent in the province.

For the NDP, British Columbia remains its best region where support for the party is at 18 per cent. Still, the Liberals are far ahead in B.C. at 42 per cent, wit the Conservatives in second at 32 per cent.

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Carney remains ahead significantly with 49 per cent choosing him over Poilievre, who sits at 32 per cent.

Nanos PM tracking as of April 8, 2025 (Nanos Research)

By gender

A gender breakdown of Nanos tracking shows women continue to be more likely to vote for the Liberals than men. Forty-six per cent of women surveyed said they would support the Liberals; compared with 30 per cent of women who’d vote Conservative.

Meanwhile, the number of men who said they would vote Liberal has risen a few points to 39 per cent compared with 46 per cent for the Conservatives (unchanged from yesterday).

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, April 5 to 7, 2025, n=1,285, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.