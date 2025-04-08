Party leaders in Western Canada today as federal election campaign continues

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a health care announcement during a federal election campaign stop in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — The top three federal party leaders will all be in Western Canada today.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Edmonton at 8:30 a.m. before he makes his way to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for a rally in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. in Vancouver before joining striking workers on a picket line and meeting with Stewart Philip, grand chief of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, in Burnaby, B.C., in the evening.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is expected to make an announcement in Delta, B.C., this morning and will visit a business in New Westminster, B.C., before heading east for a suppertime rally in Calgary.

The Liberal and Conservative leaders both started the third week of the federal election campaign in British Columbia — a battleground province with 43 seats up for grabs when Canadians go to the polls in the April 28th vote.

The Liberals pledged environmental conservation measures and support for seniors, while the Tories offered more efficient approvals for resource projects, and the NDP promised $16 billion over four years to build three million homes by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.