Carney and Poilievre to court Alberta voters, after Harper’s return to campaign trail. Live updates here.

This composite image shows, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 21, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 4, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Jan. 22, 2025, in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Adrian Wyld, Justin Tang)

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists provide live updates throughout the day.

With less than three weeks until election day, three federal party leaders will be trying to woo voters in Western Canada on Tuesday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is holding a news conference in Edmonton at 10:30 a.m. EDT, after being welcomed back to Alberta by former prime minister Stephen Harper at a massive rally the previous night.

Harper told the crowd Poilievre has been “right on all the big issues for a decade,” and is the candidate to lead Canada into “a better, stronger and more united future.”

Poilievre spent most of Monday in B.C., where he unveiled a “one-and-done” rule to speed up approvals for major resource projects.

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign stop in Terrace, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Whitfield) (Aaron Whitfield/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Later on Tuesday, he’s expected to return to Ontario for a “Canada First” rally in Sault Ste. Marie.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Mark Carney will be waking up in British Columbia, where he has an announcement planned for 12:30 p.m. EDT in Delta.

He spent the previous day discussing punishing U.S. softwood lumber duties with B.C. Premier David Eby, and announcing financial help for retirees impacted by the ongoing trade war instigated by President Donald Trump.

Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney takes questions from the media after making announcement in Saanichton, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

He also poked fun at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith – remarks that ruffled some feathers ahead of Carney’s planned campaign stop in Calgary, scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is headed back for B.C.’s Lower Mainland, with an announcement scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT in Vancouver. He’s then expected to visit striking LifeLabs employees and meet with Grand Chief Stewart Philip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Elizabeth May, co-leader of the Greens, is preparing to unveil the party’s health platform in Guelph, Ont., at 10 a.m. EDT.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist