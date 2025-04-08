Poilievre touts his rallies; Carney says Smith joke was ‘light-hearted’; Singh confident he’ll keep seat. Live updates here.

With less than three weeks until election day, three federal party leaders are trying to woo voters in Western Canada today.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Edmonton, where he announced that he would crack down on offshore tax loopholes. He’s expected to return to Ontario for a “Canada First” rally in Sault Ste. Marie later tonight.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Mark Carney started his day in Delta, B.C., touting his housing plan which will include the use of Canadian softwood lumber. He has a planned campaign stop in Calgary tonight. This stop comes after he poked fun at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, which ruffled some feathers.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. He is promising to close loopholes in existing rules to ban foreign home buyers. He’s then expected to visit striking LifeLabs employees and meet with Grand Chief Stewart Philip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Elizabeth May, co-leader of the Greens unveiled the Green Party’s healthcare platform, which includes implementing universal pharmacare to cover all prescription medication and expanding the dental care plan.

3:08 p.m. EDT: Carney on Harper endorsing Poilievre

Responding to former prime minister Stephen Harper’s endorsement of Pierre Poilievre, Liberal Mark Carney says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has not managed crises or difficult situations despite his long tenure as a politician.

“Stephen Harper appointed me governor of the Bank Canada. I worked closely with the late and great (former finance minister) Jim Flaherty during the (2008) financial crisis. We resolved a number of situations. Many people are familiar with that experience,” Carney said.

“I note that Pierre Poilievre was not at any of those tables, was not given any of those responsibilities, and note further that in subsequent years, he has not gained any responsibility in managing crises or difficult situations. So, I’ll leave it at that.”

During a rally in Edmonton last night, Harper told the crowd that Poilievre and Carney both worked for him and his choice for prime minister “without hesitation, without equivocation, without a shadow of a doubt, is Pierre Poilievre.”

Harper has accused Carney of overstating his role in steering the country through the global financial crisis, saying Flaherty made the hard calls during that time.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondent Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press.

2:40 p.m. EDT: Carney says he has ‘a lot of respect’ for Alta. premier after making joke

Liberal Leader Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement during a federal election campaign stop at Intelligent City in Delta, B.C., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Liberal leader says his weekend joke about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s appearance on Fox News to advocate for Canada amid the ongoing trade war was “light-hearted.”

Carney was referring to Smith’s and Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s appearances on the U.S. conservative network as they tried to speak with Americans and dissuade President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs on Canada.

During a campaign stop in Victoria, B.C. on Sunday, Carney joked that Canada was sending Ford to appear on Fox, and then said, “We’re going to send Danielle next.” He then added, “no, maybe we won’t send Danielle … We’re going to keep her. No, it was a bad idea. Strike that, just ignore that.”

When asked about the quip on Tuesday and whether it could contribute to feelings of Western alienation, Carney replied he has “a lot of respect for the premier.” He noted that he and Smith have worked together on a number of occasions, including developing new trade and energy corridors between provinces.

Smith responded on Monday and said Carney has issues with strong conservative women.

The Liberal leader is expected to hold a rally in Calgary tonight.

Carney says he respects Alta. premier after making 'lighthearted' joke Liberal Leader Mark Carney reflects on his 'lighthearted' comment about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and his respect for the people of the province.

On tax havens

Meanwhile, during his campaign stop in Delta, B.C., Carney was also asked if he condemns the use of tax havens. The Liberal leader has been facing questions about his job at Brookfield Asset Management, which CTV News learned has businesses registered in Bermuda.

He didn’t directly answer the question and instead said that Canada has an “effective tax system” and companies should follow those rules.

“We need to continue to refine our tax system to ensure that companies are paying their fair share of tax. My government will also ensure that the federal government is spending only those dollars that are necessary,” Carney said.

Both the Conservatives and the NDP have pledged to crack down on offshore tax havens, taking aim at Carney.

China disinformation campaign

The Liberal leader also addressed the Chinese “information operation” – detected by the elections watchdog – targeting him in the middle of an election campaign. He said he had no idea why he was being targeted.

Security officials have said the operation is not influencing Canadian voters.

“I fundamentally think that what’s important is Canadians get that transparency in real-time. And I think it’s been a welcome development for Canadians, but also a warning to foreign actors that we are on top of these things,” Carney said.

He was in Delta, B.C., to highlight his housing plan, touting that it will include the use of Canadian soft lumber, which is facing a tariff hike from the U.S.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief Phil Hahn and The Canadian Press

1:35 p.m. EDT: Singh confident he’ll win his B.C. riding

Singh confident he’ll win B.C. riding amid NDP dropping in polls NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks to the media about why he's confident about winning his B.C riding despite a drop in polls, why the country needs New Democrats.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident that he will keep his seat in the B.C. riding of Burnaby Central despite his party’s continuing drop in the polls.

Several pollsters have indicated that Singh is in jeopardy of losing his riding. Last week, Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and The Globe and Mail, had the Liberals ahead outside of the margin of error in Burnaby Central in the Nanos weekly seat projections.

Jagmeet Singh in Vancouver NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Vancouver on April 8, 2025 (Mike Le Couteur / CTV News)

During a campaign stop in Vancouver, B.C., Singh was asked if he was concerned about his re-election chances. He initially sidestepped the question and said the upcoming vote is a “really important choice for Canadians.”

Singh then urged voters to send New Democrats to Parliament Hill because “we’re going to stand up and fight for you.”

When pressed if he thinks he could win, Singh said, “Absolutely. I’m confident that I’ll be able to serve the people of Burnaby Central.”

According to the latest Nanos Research polling, the NDP are a distant third nationally from the Liberals and Conservatives, remaining at eight per cent—which is a 25-year, “2000 federal election low” for the party.

British Columbia is the NDP’s best region when it comes to voter intention, at 18 per cent, according to Nanos daily tracking, and Singh continues to say voters need to send more New Democrats to Ottawa. Still, the Liberals are far ahead at 42 per cent in the province, with the Conservatives in second at 32 per cent.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondent Mike Le Couteur, and CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief Phil Hahn

12:52 p.m. EDT: Singh wants to ban foreign home buyers

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he wants to ban foreign buyers from purchasing homes in Canada.

Singh says a government led by him would close loopholes in the existing rules by barring numbered companies and corporate proxies from purchasing homes.

This prohibition would not apply to recreational properties like cottages and cabins.

Singh also says an NDP government would tax as income profits from the sale of a home sold within five years of the seller purchasing the home — unless it is someone’s principle residence.

The NDP leader says this measure is meant to prevent house-flipping.

The Canadian Press

12:48 p.m. EDT: Poilievre says Edmonton rally ‘incredible,’ criticizes Carney’s ‘banker’s haircut’

Pierre Poilievre Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference at a campaign stop in Edmonton on Tuesday April 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Following his announcement that a Poilievre government would crack down on tax evaders, the Conservative Leader was asked whether he feels he should broaden his message beyond certain talking points to increase his support among Liberals and undecided voters.

“I think it’s pretty broad,” Poilievre said when asked whether his focus on the “woke mob,” “century initiative,” and getting rid of the CBC headquarters are creating an echo chamber.

“How many people do you think we had last night?” he then asked, referencing his rally in Edmonton Monday night.

When Globe and Mail reporter Laura Stone — who had asked the original question about needing to broaden his message — replied “thousands,” Poilievre said she could “be more precise than that.”

‘Pretty incredible’: Poilievre on the turnout at his Edmonton rally Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asks about the last time Canada saw a political rally as big as his Edmonton event.

According to the party, 10,000 people registered for the event, but there are reports that up to 15,000 were in attendance.

One notable attendee was former prime minister Stephen Harper, who endorsed Poilievre during the event.

“I know that if there were a bigger rally than that, you would know about it,” Poilievre told Stone. “But I think it was pretty incredible.”

The Tory leader also said the event was “magic.”

“I think to have 10,000 or 15,000 people at one political rally, this is a movement like we’ve never seen because people want change,” Poilievre said. “They want to put our country first for a change.”

During his press conference on Tuesday, the Conservative leader also repeated his criticism that Carney is too similar to his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

“Because he has a banker’s haircut and he wears a normal pair of navy blue socks, don’t think his position on these issues is any different than Trudeau,” Poilievre said on the issue of pipelines, claiming that the Liberals will never get any new ones built if they form government.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist, and Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News parliamentary bureau writer and producer

10:20 a.m. EDT: Poilievre vows to close offshore tax loopholes

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a rally during a campaign stop in Edmonton on Monday April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to close offshore tax loopholes and create a website where the government could “name-and-shame” corporate tax evaders.

In his announcement, the Tory leader renewed his attack on Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who has been facing questions about his previous firm, Brookfield Asset Management.

CTV News learned that several entities of Brookfield’s core business are registered to an address in Bermuda - a country that does not have a corporate income tax. Carney previously served as chair of Brookfield’s board from August of 2022 until mid-January of this year, when he resigned to run for the party leadership.

“In Carney’s Canada, there’s a two-tier tax code: one for the rich like him, and one for everyone else,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a news release accompanying his latest campaign promise.

“While you’re double-checking your tax return to avoid a penalty, Carney and his friends dodge theirs and then tax you more to make up the difference.”

Poilievre also vows to redirect Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) resources to crack down on offshore tax havens and expand the Offshore Tax Informant Program, which rewards international tax evasion whistleblowers financially.

Last week, CTV News asked Carney if he felt it was ethical for Brookfield and other companies to use tax havens to avoid paying taxes. Carney did not directly answer the questions of ethics, but reiterated that he was no longer at Brookfield and that the company followed the rules.

“This follows their arrangements. This follows the rules, including the tax rules of this country (and) other countries. And the structure is organized so that Canadian pension funds can get the most benefit for pensioners, which are teachers and retired first responders and public servants,” he said.

The NDP made a similar promise last week, pledging to close tax loopholes and end tax agreements with countries like Bermuda.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondent Judy Trinh, CTV News senior producer Brennan MacDonald and CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos.

8:32 a.m. EDT: Energy, trade diversification front and centre in campaign

In northern British Columbia, a hot spot for Canada’s energy sector, an oil refinery was Monday’s backdrop for what is becoming a key issue in Canada’s federal election campaign.

Trump’s trade war has exposed Canada’s vulnerability in the energy sector as most of the country’s natural gas and crude oil exports go to the U.S., making self-reliance a motivating factor.

Poilievre promises to approve 10 big new energy projects and fast track regulatory approvals.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has put energy at the forefront of his campaign too. He’s also promised a more efficient approval process for big projects and has pledged to build an energy corridor.

Jeremie Charron, CTV News national correspondent

8 a.m. EDT: Liberals’ lead over Conservatives remains at 5 points

Nanos ballot as of April 8, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The federal Liberals’ advantage over the Conservatives remains at five points on Day 17 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 7 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party remains at eight per cent—which is a 25 year, “2000 federal election low” for the party, according to Nanos—followed by the Bloc Quebecois (seven per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

“The narrowed five-point gap between the Liberals and the Conservatives continues as voting day looms less than three weeks away,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

“Compared to three days ago, the Liberals are down three points and the Conservatives up three in popular support.”

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Former PM Harper praises Poilievre at Edmonton rally

Stephen Harper Former prime minister Stephen Harper, right, and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre raise hands at a rally during a campaign stop in Edmonton on Monday April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s political experience and his climb to the top of the party’s ranks makes him aptly positioned to lead Canada, former prime minister Stephen Harper says.

“Political experience -- elected accountable political experience -- and the capacity for growth with that political experience, that is what Pierre has demonstrated for two decades,” said Harper at a Conservative campaign rally Monday in an industrial warehouse south of Edmonton.

“That is the single most important characteristic a prime minister needs.”

Harper, Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015, said Poilievre’s experience, including his time in Harper’s cabinet, should outweigh the resume of the political newcomer in Liberal Leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney, who served as the governor of the Bank of Canada during Harper’s time in office.

“I am the only person who can say that both of the men running to be prime minister once worked for me,” Harper told the crowd.

“And in that regard, my choice without hesitation, without equivocation, without a shadow of a doubt, is Pierre Poilievre.”

The Canadian Press

Here’s a recap of what happened on Day 16:

Poilievre was welcomed back to Alberta by former prime minister Stephen Harper at a massive rally in Edmonton.

Harper told the crowd Poilievre has been “right on all the big issues for a decade,” and is the candidate to lead Canada into “a better, stronger and more united future.”

Poilievre spent most of Monday in B.C., where he unveiled a “one-and-done” rule to speed up approvals for major resource projects.

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign stop in Terrace, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Whitfield) (Aaron Whitfield/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Meanwhile, Carney spent the day discussing punishing U.S. softwood lumber duties with B.C. Premier David Eby, and announcing financial help for retirees impacted by the ongoing trade war instigated by President Donald Trump.

Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney takes questions from the media after making announcement in Saanichton, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist