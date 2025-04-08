Poilievre vows to close offshore tax loopholes. Singh wants to ban foreign home buyers. Live updates here.

With less than three weeks until election day, three federal party leaders are trying to woo voters in Western Canada today.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Edmonton, where he announced that he would crack down on offshore tax loopholes. He’s expected to return to Ontario for a “Canada First” rally in Sault Ste. Marie later tonight.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Mark Carney will be waking up in British Columbia, where he has an announcement planned for 12:30 p.m. EDT in Delta. He has a planned campaign stop in Calgary, scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EDT. This stop comes after he poked fun at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, which ruffled some feathers.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. He is promising to close loopholes in existing rules to ban foreign home buyers. He’s then expected to visit striking LifeLabs employees and meet with Grand Chief Stewart Philip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Elizabeth May, co-leader of the Greens unveiled the Green Party’s healthcare platform, which includes implementing universal pharmacare to cover all prescription medication and expanding the dental care plan.

12:52 p.m. EDT: Singh wants to ban foreign home buyers

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he wants to ban foreign buyers from purchasing homes in Canada.

Singh says a government led by him would close loopholes in the existing rules by barring numbered companies and corporate proxies from purchasing homes.

This prohibition would not apply to recreational properties like cottages and cabins.

Singh also says an NDP government would tax as income profits from the sale of a home sold within five years of the seller purchasing the home — unless it is someone’s principle residence.

The NDP leader says this measure is meant to prevent house-flipping.

The Canadian Press

12:48 p.m. EDT: Poilievre says Edmonton rally ‘incredible,’ criticizes Carney’s ‘banker’s haircut’

Pierre Poilievre Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference at a campaign stop in Edmonton on Tuesday April 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Following his announcement that a Poilievre government would crack down on tax evaders, the Conservative Leader was asked whether he feels he should broaden his message beyond certain talking points to increase his support among Liberals and undecided voters.

“I think it’s pretty broad,” Poilievre said when asked whether his focus on the “woke mob,” “century initiative,” and getting rid of the CBC headquarters are creating an echo chamber.

“How many people do you think we had last night?” he then asked, referencing his rally in Edmonton Monday night.

When Globe and Mail reporter Laura Stone — who had asked the original question about needing to broaden his message — replied “thousands,” Poilievre said she could “be more precise than that.”

According to the party, 10,000 people registered for the event, but there are reports that up to 15,000 were in attendance.

One notable attendee was former prime minister Stephen Harper, who endorsed Poilievre during the event.

“I know that if there were a bigger rally than that, you would know about it,” Poilievre told Stone. “But I think it was pretty incredible.”

The Tory leader also said the event was “magic.”

“I think to have 10,000 or 15,000 people at one political rally, this is a movement like we’ve never seen because people want change,” Poilievre said. “They want to put our country first for a change.”

During his press conference on Tuesday, the Conservative leader also repeated his criticism that Carney is too similar to his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

“Because he has a banker’s haircut and he wears a normal pair of navy blue socks, don’t think his position on these issues is any different than Trudeau,” Poilievre said on the issue of pipelines, claiming that the Liberals will never get any new ones built if they form government.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist, and Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News parliamentary bureau writer and producer

10:20 a.m. EDT: Poilievre vows to close offshore tax loopholes

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a rally during a campaign stop in Edmonton on Monday April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to close offshore tax loopholes and create a website where the government could “name-and-shame” corporate tax evaders.

In his announcement, the Tory leader renewed his attack on Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who has been facing questions about his previous firm, Brookfield Asset Management.

CTV News learned that several entities of Brookfield’s core business are registered to an address in Bermuda - a country that does not have a corporate income tax. Carney previously served as chair of Brookfield’s board from August of 2022 until mid-January of this year, when he resigned to run for the party leadership.

“In Carney’s Canada, there’s a two-tier tax code: one for the rich like him, and one for everyone else,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a news release accompanying his latest campaign promise.

“While you’re double-checking your tax return to avoid a penalty, Carney and his friends dodge theirs and then tax you more to make up the difference.”

Poilievre also vows to redirect Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) resources to crack down on offshore tax havens and expand the Offshore Tax Informant Program, which rewards international tax evasion whistleblowers financially.

Last week, CTV News asked Carney if he felt it was ethical for Brookfield and other companies to use tax havens to avoid paying taxes. Carney did not directly answer the questions of ethics, but reiterated that he was no longer at Brookfield and that the company followed the rules.

“This follows their arrangements. This follows the rules, including the tax rules of this country (and) other countries. And the structure is organized so that Canadian pension funds can get the most benefit for pensioners, which are teachers and retired first responders and public servants,” he said.

The NDP made a similar promise last week, pledging to close tax loopholes and end tax agreements with countries like Bermuda.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondent Judy Trinh, CTV News senior producer Brennan MacDonald and CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos.

8:32 a.m. EDT: Energy, trade diversification front and centre in campaign

In northern British Columbia, a hot spot for Canada’s energy sector, an oil refinery was Monday’s backdrop for what is becoming a key issue in Canada’s federal election campaign.

Trump’s trade war has exposed Canada’s vulnerability in the energy sector as most of the country’s natural gas and crude oil exports go to the U.S., making self-reliance a motivating factor.

Poilievre promises to approve 10 big new energy projects and fast track regulatory approvals.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has put energy at the forefront of his campaign too. He’s also promised a more efficient approval process for big projects and has pledged to build an energy corridor.

Jeremie Charron, CTV News national correspondent

8 a.m. EDT: Liberals’ lead over Conservatives remains at 5 points

Nanos ballot as of April 8, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The federal Liberals’ advantage over the Conservatives remains at five points on Day 17 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 7 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party remains at eight per cent—which is a 25 year, “2000 federal election low” for the party, according to Nanos—followed by the Bloc Quebecois (seven per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

“The narrowed five-point gap between the Liberals and the Conservatives continues as voting day looms less than three weeks away,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

“Compared to three days ago, the Liberals are down three points and the Conservatives up three in popular support.”

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Former PM Harper praises Poilievre at Edmonton rally

Stephen Harper Former prime minister Stephen Harper, right, and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre raise hands at a rally during a campaign stop in Edmonton on Monday April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s political experience and his climb to the top of the party’s ranks makes him aptly positioned to lead Canada, former prime minister Stephen Harper says.

“Political experience -- elected accountable political experience -- and the capacity for growth with that political experience, that is what Pierre has demonstrated for two decades,” said Harper at a Conservative campaign rally Monday in an industrial warehouse south of Edmonton.

“That is the single most important characteristic a prime minister needs.”

Harper, Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015, said Poilievre’s experience, including his time in Harper’s cabinet, should outweigh the resume of the political newcomer in Liberal Leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney, who served as the governor of the Bank of Canada during Harper’s time in office.

“I am the only person who can say that both of the men running to be prime minister once worked for me,” Harper told the crowd.

“And in that regard, my choice without hesitation, without equivocation, without a shadow of a doubt, is Pierre Poilievre.”

The Canadian Press

Here’s a recap of what happened on Day 16:

Poilievre was welcomed back to Alberta by former prime minister Stephen Harper at a massive rally in Edmonton.

Harper told the crowd Poilievre has been “right on all the big issues for a decade,” and is the candidate to lead Canada into “a better, stronger and more united future.”

Poilievre spent most of Monday in B.C., where he unveiled a “one-and-done” rule to speed up approvals for major resource projects.

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign stop in Terrace, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Whitfield) (Aaron Whitfield/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Meanwhile, Carney spent the day discussing punishing U.S. softwood lumber duties with B.C. Premier David Eby, and announcing financial help for retirees impacted by the ongoing trade war instigated by President Donald Trump.

Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney takes questions from the media after making announcement in Saanichton, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist