Conservatives, Liberals campaign in vote-rich Ontario as Poilievre makes housing pledge. Live election updates here.

Thursday should be another busy day on the campaign trail, with announcements coming from the Conservatives, Liberals and NDP.

Mark Carney has returned to Ontario, where he’ll be making an announcement in Brampton at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The Liberal leader spent Wednesday in Alberta, where he pitched a plan to make Canada the “world’s leading energy superpower.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also has an announcement scheduled at 10:30 a.m. EDT from Saskatoon, Sask., after campaigning through B.C.’s Lower Mainland the previous day.

He pledged a universal pharmacare plan in Vancouver, then responded to a “defamatory” remark from a Saskatchewan Party MLA.

Polls show race between Liberals and Conservatives at the halfway point of the campaign A panel of strategists talk about how the debates could impact how voters feel about the party leaders as the campaign hits its halfway point.

Pierre Poilievre is continuing to tour Ontario Thursday, with a news conference planned in Milton at 10:30 a.m. EDT, and a “Canada First” rally scheduled in Woolwich hours later.

He slammed Carney’s leadership on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump offered temporary tariff relief to other nations, but excluded Canada and Mexico.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists provide live updates throughout the day.

10:20 a.m. EDT: Poilievre talks housing as Conservative, Liberal campaigns target Ontario

Today, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is unveiling another plank of his housing plan, promising to incentivize municipalities to cut building taxes.

He is committing that for every dollar of relief that a town or city offers, a federal Conservative government would reimburse 50 per cent. For example, if a municipality cut development charges by $50,000 Poilievre’s government would pay $25,000.

This follows his pledge to scrap the GST on new homes priced up to $1.3 million.

The party says these measures combined could cut housing taxes by $100,000 for the average home in high-priced markets, such as the GTA or Lower Mainland Vancouver.

The party says they’re budgeting $1.5 billion for this policy.

Poilievre, speaking at a build site in Milton, Ont. criticized the Liberals for their handling of the housing crisis and said they shouldn’t be trusted to fix it.

Later today, Poilievre will be rallying supporters in Woolwich, Ont. He is not the only leader campaigning in the GTA and surrounding areas today.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney flew into Toronto late last night and has stops planned in Brampton, Ont. and Hamilton, Ont., making today a bit of a battle in vote-rich Ontario.

As of dissolution, the Conservatives held 40 of the 121 seats in this province, while the Liberals had 77. Due to redistribution, which shifted the boundaries for many ridings, there’s one extra Ontario seat up for grabs in this campaign.

Latest Nanos tracking released this morning has the Liberals leading the Conservatives in Ontario by nine percentage points.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

Poilievre ‘closing the leadership gap’ as close race continues

The close race between the Liberals and Conservatives continues on Day 19 of the federal election campaign with a five-point difference separating the two main parties.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 9 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party remains in single digits at nine per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

The Conservatives have seen gains this week in seat-rich Ontario, where they sit at 41 per cent versus the Liberals at 48 per cent.

While Liberal Leader Mark Carney still enjoys a strong lead over Conservative Leader Piere Poilievre when Canadians are asked who they want as their next prime minister, the gap appears to be shrinking.

Read the full story here.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Supporters turn out for Singh in Saskatchewan

In what was his largest rally of the campaign so far, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pumped up the packed campaign office for Saskatoon West candidate Rachel Loewen Walker.

Local officials say 300 people turned up for Singh to give a speech to party faithful Wednesday night.

Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attends a rally at candidate Rachel Loewen Walker's campaign office during a campaign event, in Saskatoon, Sask., Wednesday, April 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Reminding volunteers that the New Democratic Party was founded in Saskatchewan, Singh encouraged people to send as many NDP MPs to Ottawa as possible.

The federal NDP is hoping to capitalize on the provincial party’s success in the 2024 election where it gained 13 seats in the legislature, nearly doubling the number of seats it had going into the vote.

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News senior political correspondent