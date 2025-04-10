Conservatives want cities to cut development charges to drop housing costs

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to the crowd at an election campaign event in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

MILTON — Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would make it easier for cities to cut the cost of building new homes.

The Conservative leader is proposing a plan to reimburse cities for half of every dollar they cut in development charges.

Development charges help to fund new infrastructure for housing, like roads and sewers.

But Poilievre says these rising costs are adding to the price of homes.

According to a party backgrounder document, the Conservatives promise to reimburse municipalities 50 per cent of the amount they cut from development fees, up to a maximum of $25,000 per home.

The Conservatives say that, combined with their plan to lift the GST from purchases of new homes under $1.3 million, the total benefit for homebuyers would be up to $115,000 per home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.