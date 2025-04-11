Poilievre revives Harper-era messaging with ‘Economic Action Plan.’ Live updates here.

The leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP are rounding out the third week of the federal election campaign in Ontario on Friday.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney returned to Ottawa the previous evening to deal with the latest developments in the trade war instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney announced the party’s crime-prevention plans – including legislation to revoke gun licences for violent offenders – while touring the province on Thursday, and faced hecklers during a stop in Hamilton.

On Friday morning, Jagmeet Singh is speaking at the Broadbent Institute’s Progress Summit in Ottawa, before the NDP leader flies out to Timmins.

In the evening, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has another of his “Canada First” rallies – which have drawn large crowds this week – planned in Windsor.

Poilievre unveiled another plank of his party’s housing plan on Thursday, with incentives for municipalities to cut building taxes to incentivize more construction.

10 a.m. EDT: Poilievre revives Harper-era ‘economic action plan’ messaging

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre makes an announcement at the Port Weller Dry Docks Shipyard on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rachel Aiello/CTV News)

Hi, I’m Rachel Aiello and I’m covering the Conservative Party campaign today.

At an event at the Port Weller Dry Docks Shipyard, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has packaged up a series of his election promises and is framing it as a “Canada First Economic Action Plan.”

The language here is notable to me, as it directly echoes the Stephen Harper Conservative majority era “Economic Action Plan” branding that was used on signage and in budgetary documents during his tenure.

The Harper plan was a package of economic measures aimed at promoting economic growth and job protection.

Today, Poilievre talked about that plan and how there are differences between the economic context the Harper plan was introduced under and now, but that the sentiment is the same.

“Poilievre’s new Canada First Economic Action plan will make life affordable again and supercharge Canada’s economy with major new infrastructure and resource projects across the country, rebuilding our country and turning Canada into an economic powerhouse once again,” reads the party press release on today’s announcement.

Evoking Harper is something Poilievre also did during his rally last night in Woolwich, Ont., and there, bringing up the former prime minister received considerable applause from Conservatives.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

9:30 a.m. EDT: Conservatives pitch ‘Canada First Economic Action Plan’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in St. Catharines, Ont., pitching his “Canada First Economic Action Plan.”

In a news release, the party says its plan would boost Canada’s economic activity by a total of $500 billion dollars over the next five years.

The party is harkening back to the financial crisis of 2008, when then-prime minister Stephen Harper unveiled an Economic Action Plan to bolster the economy. However they say that life now is less affordable, with higher taxes, along with higher food and home prices.

The plan includes cuts to income taxes, as well as cuts to taxes on homes and new cars – promises the Conservatives have previously announced during the campaign.

It also incorporates other previously announced promises, such as boosting energy and mineral extraction, getting rid of the industrial carbon tax, fast-tracking approvals for key infrastructure projects and eliminating one dollar of government spending for every new dollar in spending.

Poilievre is expected to provide more details when he speaks.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Liberal lead ticks back up over Conservatives

The Liberals’ lead is back up to six points over the Conservatives on Day 20 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 10 has the Liberals at 44 per cent over the Conservatives who have stayed at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party remains in single digits at nine per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

Regionally, chief data scientist Nik Nanos calls it an east versus west “showdown” with the Liberals leading in Eastern Canada, the Conservatives leading in the Prairies and British Columbia being a “toss-up.”

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Carney still has a comfortable lead, with 47 per cent choosing him over Poilievre, who has risen a few points over the past week and now sits at 34 per cent.

Read the full story here.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

On the trail: Inside a Conservative rally in the Soo

Conservative supporters in Sault Ste. Marie Beth Mills (L) Cathy Nichols (R) attended the Conservative rally in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, April 23 (Judy Trinh / CTV News)

The two sisters, both silver haired and in their sixties, arrived at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s rally in Sault Ste. Marie later than they wanted. The line had already snaked around the corner of The Machine Shop – an event venue housed in a historic paper mill.

Among the crowd, parents with toddlers bundled in toques, and burly steelworkers dressed in plaid. It was -5 degrees and colder with the windchill.

Older sister Cathy Nichols once worked for the provincial conservative party. She wanted to come and assess the federal leader in person.

“I just want politicians to really stand up for the people in the country and to be honest and sometimes set aside the politics and do what’s right for the country,” said older sister Cathy Nichols, who worked for the provincial Conservative party.

Nichols thinks Poilievre will be the leader to do that, but she wanted to hear it with her own ears, in person.

“I want to hear how he’s going to cut the deficit as well. We are hearing how they’re spending money, but not how they’re going to find the money to pay for all the promises they’re making,” she said.

Read the full story here.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

Latest projections put Liberals in minority territory

Nanos: Liberals lead latest seat projections, NDP risk losing official party status Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research breaks down how the Liberals are converting support into projected seat gains, and how the NDP is failing to keep up.

With polls showing the Conservatives closing the gap on the leading Liberals, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research point to a minority government led by Mark Carney.

According to the organization, the Liberals would have taken at least 156 seats if the election were held April 6, when the projections were prepared.

That’s down 17 ridings from the previous week.

Pierre Poilievre’s party would have won at least 114 ridings, up eight from the last projections, released March 30.

Speaking to CTV’s Power Play, Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research, noted there were still 53 ridings considered “too close to call,” describing the current state of the campaign as “a horse race.”

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist