Business leaders, ex-bank heads throw support behind Poilievre with open letter

The Bay Street financial district of Toronto is shown on Sunday Sept. 8, 2024.

A number of prominent business leaders are throwing their support behind Pierre Poilievre in the upcoming federal election because they feel his Conservative Party will best handle Canada’s slowing economic growth.

The group of more than 30 current and past executives includes Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa, Canaccord Genuity CEO Dan Daviau, former Royal Bank of Canada CEO Anthony Fell and former Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter.

They published an open letter in several Canadian newspapers on Saturday saying Poilievre’s plans are best to get the country’s economy back on track.

Their letter says Canada needs to eliminate barriers to productivity by streamlining permit processes and cutting outdated regulations that prevent investment and job creation.

They also say the government needs to be more disciplined with its spending, impose lower taxes to make Canada more competitive and develop the country’s natural resources by building pipelines, expanding mining and investing in energy.

Liberal Mark Carney has spent much of the election campaign, which concludes on April 28 when Canadians go to the polls, touting his experience as leader of the central banks in both Canada and England. He argues that experience leaves him best suited to address the country’s economic woes and tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press