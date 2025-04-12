Why people are afraid they’re going to lose their jobs in ‘Canada’s prettiest town’

The U.S.-Canada trade war looms like a long shadow over Goderich, Ont., nicknamed “the prettiest town in Canada,” where employment issues are top of mind ahead of the upcoming federal election.

People “are afraid they’re going to lose their jobs, so they’re a lot tighter with the finances as well, and small businesses are hurting,” said Mary Bruce, who co-owns Steve and Mary’s on the Square, a quaint diner located in a historic town square (that’s actually shaped like an octagon).

Mary’s husband and co-owner, Steve Bruce, adds that the tariff war south of the border is also weighing on those who work for auto part supply companies in the area.

“The mental stress of not knowing if they’re going to have a job next week because they work in car manufacturing, it’s really difficult for a lot of people.”

The couple have been on the front lines of the unemployment fight. Steve and Mary host an annual holiday dinner for the homeless and those struggling to make ends meet.

In the town of 8,000 people, there’s about one hundred and thirty individuals in the surrounding country who are living on the streets.

Goderich’s Mayor, Trevor Bazinet, notes, “If you’re seeing (homelessness) in small towns, and you treat it by the ration of population, we have the same issues here that some of the cities do.”

Bazinet recently spent a night sleeping on the streets, in-part to get an idea of the challenges so many in the area are facing.

“I went home the next day,” shares Bazinet. I had a warm house to go to, a warm bed to sleep in. I took a nap, and when I woke up, I began to cry because I realized how good I have it. But people are on the streets every single day trying to find somewhere to sleep, somewhere to fall asleep.”

Federal support for the local economy is a ballot issue for many of those who spoke to CTV News.

Goderich is home to the largest underground salt mine in the world. If you were to take Toronto’s CN tower and plunge it into the earth that would be about how deep the mine goes.

“About 1,867 feet is how far down you go below the surface. It employs up to 600 people with good paying jobs in our community,” said Bazinet.

The town’s mayor wants to get approval to expand the Port of Goderich, so more international ships can arrive to take the communities main exports to the global market.

The Old Saltie fish and chip hut The Old Saltie fish and chip hut is seen in Goderich, Ont.

Just steps from the port, inside The Old Saltie fish and chips shack, Tamika Walter shares her top ballot box issue while she cooks up an order of halibut.

“I’ve been trying to find a job to get me started, just to get on my feet. I sent out 70 different resumes. I’ve tried to switch career paths, no such luck just yet,” said the 22-year-old who went to school for business marketing.

Walter says she and many of her friends have had to resort to working multiple jobs and leaning on family for support.

“Being able to afford rent, groceries, it’s tough. Many of my friends and I have had to resort to relying on our parents, thank goodness they’re there for us because otherwise I don’t know how we’d survive.”

Others shared concerns that range from access to health care, mental health support and affordable housing, as well as infrastructure for the town and the surrounding rural community.

Back at Steve and Mary’s, Mary describes the community as, “very passionate, very loving, caring and supportive.”

With his arm around his wife, Steve chimes in, “you get to talk to people (in Goderich), you see someone walking down the street, and you wave at them.”