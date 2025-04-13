Conservative, Liberal leaders to appear on ‘Tout le monde en parle’ Sunday evening

This composite image made from five file photos shows, from left to right, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 23, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on March 22, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 23, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 23, 2025 and co-leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May on March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi, Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is starting the day with a press conference in Ottawa before heading to Montreal for an interview on a popular Quebec talk show.

“Tout le monde en parle” is playing host to both Poilievre and Liberal Leader Mark Carney this evening.

The Radio-Canada show regularly gets nearly a million viewers a week and is considered crucial for federal party leaders to introduce themselves to Quebec.

Carney’s ability to speak French has been under scrutiny since he struggled during the French-language debate in the Liberal leadership race.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will hold a morning press conference in Timmins, Ont., before taking part in a number of other events throughout the day.

The federal election will be held on April 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press