Poilievre takes aim at Carney as he promises to tighten political transparency laws

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference in Ottawa, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is vowing to tighten transparency rules for elected officials — and is using that promise to take direct aim at Liberal Leader Mark Carney.

The Conservative leader told a press conference in Ottawa on Sunday that if his party forms government, he’ll ban what he calls “shadow lobbying” — a barb aimed at Carney over his prior role as an adviser to former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre said he also would require that cabinet ministers “divest fully from tax havens” and disclose their assets.

Poilievre accused the Liberal leader of “hiding from the public” by not taking questions for several days, and of refusing to tell Canadians more about his investments.

Carney’s campaign has been on a break ahead of a crucial week in the election.

Both party leaders are expected in Montreal Sunday evening for an interview on the popular Quebec talk show “Tout le monde en parle.”

The influential Radio-Canada show regularly gets nearly a million viewers a week and is considered a crucial way for federal party leaders to introduce themselves to Quebec.

Carney’s ability to speak French has been under scrutiny since he struggled during the French-language debate in the Liberal leadership race.

Carney will face a more daunting task in Wednesday’s French language debate, where he’ll face off against Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet — both skilled French-language debaters who will be on the lookout for gaffes and missteps.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a morning press conference in Timmins, Ont., where he talked up his plan for northern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.

— With files from Sarah Ritchie and Kyle Duggan in Ottawa