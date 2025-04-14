Federal officials warn of disinformation risk tied to election debates

This composite image made from five file photos shows, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 23, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on March 22, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 23, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 23, 2025; and co-Leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May on March 23, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi, Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld)

OTTAWA — Federal officials are advising voters to be on the lookout for online disinformation tied to the election debates this week.

Federal party leaders will square off in a televised French-language debate Wednesday and an English-language one on Thursday.

Laurie-Anne Kempton of the Privy Council Office told a media briefing today there is typically an increase in online activity around the time of leaders’ debates.

Kempton said most of that activity is legitimate political discussion and a key part of the democratic process.

She warned, however, that election debates can be exploited by people making false claims that are circulated widely.

Canadians head to the polls for a general election on April 28.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press