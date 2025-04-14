Federal officials warn of disinformation risk tied to election debates

OTTAWA — Federal officials are advising voters to be on the lookout for online disinformation tied to the election debates this week.
Federal party leaders will square off in a televised French-language debate Wednesday and an English-language one on Thursday.
Laurie-Anne Kempton of the Privy Council Office told a media briefing today there is typically an increase in online activity around the time of leaders’ debates.
Kempton said most of that activity is legitimate political discussion and a key part of the democratic process.
She warned, however, that election debates can be exploited by people making false claims that are circulated widely.
Canadians head to the polls for a general election on April 28.
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press