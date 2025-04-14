Singh pitches NDP health care plan, promises to hire 35,000 nurses by 2030

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh stands with health-care workers and NDP candidate for Toronto-Danforth Clare Hacksel (right) as he makes an announcement during a federal election campaign event in Toronto on Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to shore up Canada’s struggling health care system by hiring 35,000 nurses by 2030.

Appearing today at an election event in Toronto, Singh also promised to ensure safe working conditions for nurses and an appropriate ratio between nurses and patients.

Though he didn’t say what that ratio would be, a party spokesperson said an NDP government would work with the provinces and territories on it.

Singh called out the use of private nursing agencies by provincial governments, arguing they’re creating a two-tier system, and promised better compensation for nurses in the public system.

While health-care staffing is a provincial responsibility, the party said it would tie new federal health transfers to hiring and retention strategies.

Last month, the Canadian Nurses Association called on all parties to commit to establishing a national licensing framework to give nurses the flexibility to work where they are most needed.

