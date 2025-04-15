Carney pitches $15,000 benefit to fund skills training

Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement at Bombardier during a campaign stop in Dorval, Quebec on Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QUE. — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is promising a new worker skills training benefit — part of his pitch to shore up the economy against job-killing U.S. tariffs.

At the Nova Bus plant in Saint-Eustache, Que., Carney announced Tuesday that his government would offer a benefit of up to $15,000 to mid-career workers in manufacturing, health care, construction and other “priority” sectors.

Carney promised earlier this month to cover up to $8,000 in apprenticeship training costs for skilled trades workers.

Speaking in French, Carney said he’s spent his life managing economic crises and knows what it takes to cope.

Carney and the other main party leaders are spending the day in the Montreal area ahead of the televised debates, set for Wednesday and Thursday.

They haven’t released costed election platforms yet and election day — April 28 — is just under two weeks away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.

With files from Kyle Duggan in Ottawa

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press