Liberals most likely to deliver on gun control, says PolySeSouvient

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, centre and Nathalie Provost, left, survivor of the 1989 femicide at Ecole Polytechnique and spokesperson for PolySeSouvient, a gun-control advocacy organization, hold signs with a student group during a press conference about stricter gun control in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — An influential gun-control group says Mark Carney’s Liberals are the ones most likely to deliver additional measures needed to prevent firearm-related violence.

In a media statement issued today, PolySeSouvient cites past Liberal moves to ban firearms considered too dangerous for hunting or sport shooting, as well as measures to protect women and children from gun violence.

The group says the Liberals are the party most likely to follow through with a plan to remove banned guns from circulation, outlaw large-capacity magazines and fully implement measures related to domestic violence.

PolySeSouvient made the assessment public at a news conference in Montreal after sending a list of questions about firearm policy to the main political parties.

The group says that while the Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and Greens all committed to completing a planned gun buyback and implementing other outstanding measures, only the commitments made by the Liberals, Bloc and Greens are credible.

PolySeSouvient also says a vote for the Bloc would guarantee strong support from at least one opposition party for the Liberals’ gun control measures.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press