Party leaders in Montreal ahead of this week’s leaders’ debates. Live updates here.

The leaders of Canada’s major political parties are spending Tuesday in the Montreal area, where they will go toe-to-toe later this week in two high-stakes leaders’ debates.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are holding separate news conferences at 9 a.m. EDT, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be making an undisclosed announcement at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

Jonathan Pedneault, co-leader of the Greens, is sharing the party’s plan for tackling the housing crisis at 10 a.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, graduates of Polytechnique Montreal who witnessed the university’s 1989 mass shooting massacre will be weighing in on the various gun control platforms put forward by the parties.

Later on, the leaders will be gearing up for their debates, the first of which will air at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Both will be viewable on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, and the CTV News YouTube channel.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists provide live updates throughout the day.

U.S. deportations bring refugee policy into focus

Refugee policy dominated the news ahead of Canada’s 2015 election, but this year has been a different story.

A recent increase in asylum-seekers in Quebec could change that.

Read the full story here.