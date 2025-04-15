Party leaders say French-language debate should be moved due to hockey game

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to health-care workers after making a nursing announcement during a federal election campaign event in Toronto on April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

MONTREAL — The leaders of the NDP and Bloc Québécois are in favour of moving the French-language election debate to avoid a conflict with a potentially high-stakes Montreal Canadiens hockey game.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on debate organizers to reschedule the televised debate, set to take place Wednesday evening in Montreal.

The timing conflicts with the final game of the regular season for the Canadiens, which could be their last chance to capture a spot in the NHL playoffs.

Singh says the scheduling conflict makes the political system look “out of touch” and will have an impact on the number of viewers who tune in for the debate.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also says the debate should be postponed if it’s still possible to change the date.

A French-language leaders’ debate was rescheduled during the 2011 election to avoid a conflict with a Montreal Canadiens game.

The Canadiens could qualify for the playoffs before they even take to the ice Wednesday if the Columbus Blue Jackets fail to win in regulation tonight.