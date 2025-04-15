Poilievre promises to clamp down on scammers, Carney pledges benefit to upgrade workers’ skills. Live updates here.

The leaders of Canada’s major political parties are spending Tuesday in the Montreal area, where they will go toe-to-toe later this week in two high-stakes leaders’ debates.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are holding separate news conferences at 9 a.m. EDT, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be making an undisclosed announcement at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Jonathan Pedneault, co-leader of the Greens, is sharing the party’s plan for tackling the housing crisis at 10 a.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, graduates of Polytechnique Montreal who witnessed the university’s 1989 mass shooting massacre will be weighing in on the various gun control platforms put forward by the parties.

Later on, the leaders will be gearing up for their debates, the first of which will air at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Both will be viewable on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, and the CTV News YouTube channel.

9:55 a.m. EDT: Carney promises benefit to upgrade worker skills

Liberal Leader Mark Carney says he would provide a new upskilling and training benefit for workers in the middle of their careers who need to access new skills training.

The benefit would provide up to $15,000 for workers in priority sectors, including manufacturing, health care, construction, A.I. and technology. Carney made the announcement at a campaign stop in St. Eustache, Que.

“To build the fastest growing economy in the G7, we need to have a skilled workforce. That means training and education for all, and for all time,” Carney said in a news release. He said that in “in the face of the economic uncertainty and volatility many Canadian businesses are facing” because of tariffs, the Liberals would collaborate with employers to support retention and upskilling within their companies.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:50 a.m. EDT: Singh on capital gains taxes

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is taking shots at the Liberals and Conservatives over their plans to scrap the capital gains tax increase introduced in the last federal budget.

In Montreal this morning, Singh said this decision means the federal government loses $19 billion it could use to pay for things like hiring more doctors and expanding pharmacare.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has said he will do away with the planned increase to taxes paid on capital gains over $250,000 to encourage more business investment to counter the effect of U.S. tariffs.

The Canadian Press

9:30 a.m. EDT: Poilievre targets scammers

At a campaign stop in Montreal this morning, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced his plan to crack down on financial scammers who target senior citizens, called the Stop Scamming Seniors Act.

“A new Conservative government will ensure that Canadian banks and cell phone companies do a better job detecting scams, alerting victims before they are scammed, and reporting and blocking suspected fraud in real-time,” the party said in a news release.

“We will also increase fines and prison sentences for the callous criminals who defraud vulnerable Canadians.”

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a federal election campaign stop in Montreal, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Conservative plan includes requiring mandatory scam detection systems for banks and telecommunications companies, especially for high-risk accounts such as those belonging to seniors over 65; real-time flagging and blocking of suspicious activity such as large wire transfers; imposing a mandatory minimum one-year jail sentence for fraud over $5,000, three years for fraud over $100,000 and five years for fraud over $1 million; and minimum fines of 10 times the amount defrauded.

“Imagine spending your life working hard, saving, carefully, preparing for your retirement, only to see it all disappear seconds after a scammer comes in and takes over, one call, one click and it’s gone,” said Poilievre. “Unfortunately, this is the experience of thousands of Canadians who have fallen victim to increasingly sophisticated frauds in recent years.”

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Conservative support hits milestone, but party still trailing

The Liberals have a five-point lead over the Conservatives on Day 24 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 14 has the Liberals at 44 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 39 per cent nationally.

“Conservative support hits a 14 year election day high – but it is not enough," said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and the official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

“The interesting dynamic is that for the Conservatives, 39 per cent is not enough to win the election. One should not be surprised that the Conservatives feel buoyant and in a winning mood. The last time support for the Conservatives was at this level was in May 2011 when Stephen Harper formed a majority government.”

Regionally, Liberal support remains strongest in Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Quebec and in B.C.; while Conservative support is the strongest in the Prairies.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Carney has a comfortable lead with a 16-point advantage, with 49 per cent choosing him over Poilievre, who sits at 33 per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

U.S. deportations bring refugee policy into focus

Refugee policy dominated the news ahead of Canada’s 2015 election, but this year has been a different story.

A recent increase in asylum-seekers in Quebec could change that.

