Singh goes after rivals over plans to cancel Liberal capital gains tax increase

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to health-care workers during a federal election campaign event in Toronto on Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is taking shots at the Liberals and Conservatives over their plans to scrap the capital gains tax increase introduced in the last federal budget.

In Montreal this morning, Singh said this decision means the federal government loses $19 billion it could use to pay for things like hiring more doctors and expanding pharmacare.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has said he will do away with the planned increase to taxes paid on capital gains over $250,000 to encourage more business investment to counter the effect of U.S. tariffs.

The NDP is rolling out past Liberal comments defending the capital gains tax increase — including one from former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who said the change was about “fairness.”

The NDP shifted its primary campaign message last week.

Singh has been saying lately that Ottawa works best when one party doesn’t hold all the power — suggesting a desire for another minority government.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press