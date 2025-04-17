Advance polls open Friday for voters to cast ballot in federal election

People walk past an Elections Canada sign outside an office in Montreal, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Advance polls open tomorrow for voters to cast their ballot in the federal election ahead of the April 28 official election day.

The advance polls run daily from Friday to Monday, and are generally open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in each jurisdiction.

Individuals will need to bring accepted forms of ID, which could include voter information cards, bank statements, drivers licenses or birth certificates.

People can also vote early at any Elections Canada offices any day before April 23, or vote by mail.

The deadline to register to vote by mail is April 22.

Elections Canada says once someone applies to vote by mail they cannot vote at advance polls or on election day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press