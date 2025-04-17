Carney, Poilievre, Singh, and Blanchet square off in English debate at 7 p.m. EDT. Live updates here

Four of the main party leaders have one last opportunity tonight to challenge each other on the debate stage and sway voters before the campaign heads to the homestretch.

Fresh from the French-language debate, Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet are facing off once again in the English debate.

Tonight’s face-off could be the leaders’ final chance to convince voters who plan to cast their ballots this Easter long weekend when advanced polls open. In the last federal election, more than 5.7 million people voted at advance polls.

According to the latest Nanos Research polling, Carney’s Liberals remain ahead of Poilievre’s Conservatives. Singh’s New Democrats are a distant third, followed by Blanchet’s Bloc.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca provides live commentary and analysis by journalists and a panel of experts during the debate. All times in EDT.

6:50 p.m.: Will Carney go on offence?

CTV News political analyst Scott Reid says he’ll be watching whether Carney will be more engaged in tonight’s debate than last night’s French debate.

“He really just treated it as though it was an exam. He was going to do his best job at answering the question that was posed to him and then move it along,” Reid said. He added that with the debate in English, Carney should be more “encompassing” tonight. Reid suggested that the Liberal leader should take every question back to the core issue of Trump and position himself as someone who can face him. “So keep pounding people on, well, what’s the issue that you need a prime minister for? Trump, tariffs, and economic insecurity, and focus on that,” Reid said.

For veteran NDP campaign strategist Kathleen Monk, Carney has to move from defence to offence. “Mark Carney has been prime minister, or even in politics, really, for, like, what, three months? Canadians are just getting to know him. And we know that millions of Canadians tune in to these debates. And so they will get to really meet him for the first time in English Canada,” she said. “He’s got to take on Poilievre. He’s got to throw his elbows up in some way,” Monk added.

6:40 p.m.: Why debate commission accredited right-wing media

Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) Executive Director Michel Cormier says the organizing body accredited right-wing media sources for the events to avoid lawsuits like the ones it has previously lost, amid criticism for the number of questions the outlets were given during Wednesday night’s post-debate scrums.

“We lost (to Rebel News) twice in court,” Cormier told CTV Power Play host Vassy Kapelos in an interview ahead of the English-language debate.

“We declined their accreditation request, both in 2019 and 2021, they went to court, and the court said, ‘You have no business in deciding what’s a journalist, you have to let them in’.”

“So, we had a back and forth through lawyers on this, and finally we decided that we couldn’t chance another defeat in court, which was just about certain because of the precedent,” Cormier also said. He added that issuing five passes to the outlet was a compromise.

When pressed on the number of passes given to Rebel News compared to other networks, Cormier said the commission is working on adjustments for the scrums that’ll follow the English debate.

“We’re working on that to try to make it fair for everybody, because we have 60 different news outlets,” Cormier said. “That’s huge. We have people from Europe, from the United States, from all over and all kinds of media that go beyond the press gallery, which is usually the people who cover this. So it’s a complex exercise.”

6:27 p.m.: Paikin on what to expect tonight

Debate moderator Steve Paikin says he will not be fact-checking tonight and that he’ll leave that task to the leaders.

“If somebody says something that is sort of egregiously awful or something, it’s not gonna be up to me to fact-check them on what they say. It’ll be up to the fellow leaders to do that,” Paikin told CTV News’ Power Play ahead of tonight’s face-off.

He added that his role as a moderator is to ensure that the debate will be energetic and civilized, without the leaders screaming at each other all at once. “That provides nothing to anybody. And if we can make that happen, then I think the Canadian public that watches will be the better for it,” Paikin said.

The journalist described his preparations as “intense,” sharing with host Vassy Kapelos that he and his team worked dozens of hours on debate questions. “If the debate sucks, it will not be for lack of effort, let’s put it that way,” Paikin said. He hinted that at the end of the debate after the five themes have been tackled, there will be “one little extra thing,” which he said could provide for “some interesting moments.”

“I hope by the time it’s all said and done, we’ve got a really watchable two hours of engaging and informative debate,” Paikin said. He hopes that after tonight’s debate, Canadians will be more informed about the leaders vying for their vote. “I’d love people to come to the end of it after two hours and think to themselves, I know the issues better, I know the leaders better, I feel better able to make a decision on election day as to where I wanna put my X,” he said.

6:20 p.m.: Singh has to ‘bring the fire’

Kathleen Monk says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has to do the exact same thing that he did during the French debate, which is to bring the fight to the other candidates.

“He’s got to bring the fire,” said Monk, president of Monk + Associate and a veteran strategist. “He’s got to show Canadians why he deserves to have a caucus strongly elected back into Parliament.” Monk anticipates that Singh will continue his attacks on Carney and Poilievre because New Democrats are “battling everyone.”

“I always tell when I’m talking to New Democrats, you’ve got to punch this way at Conservatives and elbow back at Liberals,” Monk said.

Conservative campaign strategist Kory Teneycke also expects to see something similar from Singh tonight.

“If the polls hold the way they are, there’s a very good chance that he will not be a leader and that the NDP will not be an official party in the House of Commons. So, when that’s where you are today, there’s only upside in taking some risks. It couldn’t really get much worse than it is for them today,” he said.

5:11 p.m.: Green co-leader admitted withdrawing candidates was strategic

The head of the leaders’ debates organizing body says Green party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault admitted his team withdrew candidates for strategic reasons.

“Mr. Pedneault said the day before the debate that they had withdrawn voluntarily some of these candidates from running for strategic reasons and to actually prevent the election of the Conservative Party,” said Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) Executive Director Michel Cormier, in an interview on CTV Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Thursday.

“This was a breach of the whole philosophy of the debates and of the criteria, and then we had no choice but actually to withdraw the invitation,” Cormier added.

In an interview on CTV Your Morning on Thursday, Green party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault said his team is exploring its legal options after the LDC announced it would rescind the party’s invitations to both the debates.

In a statement Wednesday, the commission wrote that the party no longer met the participation criteria, after its number of candidates fell below the minimum threshold. Green party co-leaders Pedneault and Elizabeth May have attributed the reduced number of people running to outside pressures on individual candidates and party volunteers, including “bullying, harassment and threats of violence.”

When pressed by Kapelos on whether the determining factor in the decision to disinvite the Greens was Pedneault’s admission that the party’s number of candidates was strategic, Cormier said: “exactly.”

Cormier said it was a “very serious decision” he wishes he hadn’t had to make.Asked about Pedneault’s assertion that he was disinvited because of pressure from other parties, Cormier pushed back. “We don’t engage with other parties on the others’ credentials,” he said.

What to know about tonight’s debate

The debate will last two hours, starting at 7 p.m. EDT. TVO’s Steve Paikin is the moderator, and the themes are affordability and cost of living, energy and climate, leading to a crisis, public safety and security, and tariffs and threats to Canada.

CTV News will tee up the debate with a special edition of Power Play with chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos at 5 p.m. EDT. She is joined by the following political experts:

- Kory Teneycke, co-founder and CEO of Rubicon Strategy and the campaign manager of Ontario Premier Doug Ford

- Kathleen Monk, principal at Monk + Associates and the former director of communications to the late NDP Leader Jack Layton

- Scott Reid, CTV News political analyst and the former director of communications to former prime minister Paul Martin.

After the face-off, a special edition of Power Play will break down everything that happened on the debate stage and how the leaders performed.

If you missed the French debate, click here to read the highlights from last night.

2:07 p.m.: Greens exploring legal options after debate exclusion

Green Party of Canada co-leader Jonathan Pedneault says his team is exploring its legal options after the Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) announced this week it would rescind the party’s invitations to both of the 2025 election debates.

“I think it’s a very unfortunate and sad day,” Pedneault told CTV Your Morning in an interview Thursday. “This, for me, very clearly is a political decision and a sad one for democracy.”

Pedneault was scheduled to participate in Wednesday’s French-language debate until early that morning, when the LDC rescinded the Greens’ invitation to both it and Thursday’s English-language debate.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the commission wrote that the Green party “no longer meets the intention of the participation criteria to justify inclusion in the leaders’ debates,” after its number of candidates fell below the minimum threshold.

