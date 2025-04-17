Election issues in the polar bear capital of the world

The northern Manitoba town is known as the “polar bear capital of the world.

CHURCHILL, Man.– As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Alex Karpa in Churchill, Man.

Churchill is a unique destination.

The northern Manitoba town is known as the “polar bear capital of the world,” but to the 800 or so people that live here year-round, it’s much more than that. Their main issue in this election is revitalizing the Port of Churchill.

“There are significant shipping and distance advantages for shipping out of Churchill,” says Chris Avery, the CEO of Arctic Gateway Group. “Access from the Port of Churchill includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, South America and even the southeast part of the United States.”

The port is the only deep-water seaport in Northern Canada that is connected by land to the rest of the country.

“It’s a big boom to the economy here,” says Shane Hutchins, the general manager of the Port of Churchill.

Hutchins has intermittently worked at the Port of Churchill the last two and a half decades. He says the lack of shipments out of the port has had a significant impact on the community’s economy.

He believes the port could once again become a major Arctic shipping hub.

“It’s just a matter of putting money into the infrastructure again, and that day could become a very realistic reality.”

Joe Stover has lived most of his life in Churchill. He says he remembers the days when the town was bustling due to the port’s operation, but it hasn’t been quite like that since.

“When the port is humming, then the rest of the community hums as well,” he says. “The grocery stores are full, the restaurants are full, the bars are full, and this would be important for the local economy.”

Long-time Churchill resident Penny Rawlings says the port and rail line need to be revitalized.

“We’re always fighting to keep that open,” she says. “We don’t have a road.”

Earlier this year, the federal and provincial governments committed nearly $80 million to complete work on the Hudson Bay Railway and continue redevelopment of the Port of Churchill.

“It would be good to see that comeback alive,” she says. “In the past, it was the main employer of the community, and that has died off.”

There are many issues plaguing Churchill’s people

Churchill’s high cost of living is another issue for the town.

Grocery prices in the community continue to soar raising concerns among shoppers.

“It’s hard to make ends meet sometimes,” says Rose Rebiscah. “It’s hard to get out of town. Everything here is too expensive to live.”

Courtney Hooper shares the same frustrations.

“It’s insane to think that a flight is cheaper to go to Europe than it is to travel within the province,” she says. “There’s no way I could travel with my husband and my two kids to Winnipeg, where I have grown up my whole life. It’s almost a down payment on a house to get round trip.”

Helen McEwen would like to see more equal opportunities for people living in the north and says she would like Canada’s federal leaders to address this.

“With the expenses and everything so high, we need better paying jobs,” says Helen McEwen. “We need more opportunities, more equal opportunities for people, not see such a difference in the poverty and the wealth.”

Health care is a top issue for others.

“Having to leave the community for certain appointments we can’t get here, it’s hard,” says Charlene Chapman. “It’s frustrating because everyone doesn’t have the time to take sick days off work to be in Winnipeg for one week for a 10-minute appointment.”

Churchill mayor says future of the north is bright

Churchill’s Mayor Michael Spence understands the frustrations that Churchillians face. He has been the town’s mayor since 1995.

He says the recent trade war and the threats on Canada’s sovereignty could be a good opportunity for Churchill to serve as the seaport its always meant to be.

“There are a lot of things that Churchill has that is finally getting recognized and noticed,” he says. “It’s been a tough road, but it’s all about working with governments and maximizing what we have.”

“With everything going on, we have always stated that the north would play a role. It’s taken a long time but it’s finally happening.”

“Revitalizing the town of Churchill would revitalize the region,” he says.