Advance polls now open across Canada as voting in election begins in earnest

OTTAWA — Advance polls are now open for voters to cast an early ballot ahead of federal election day on April 28.

The advance polls run daily from Friday through Monday and are generally open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in each jurisdiction.

Voters will need to bring accepted forms of ID, which could include voter information cards, bank statements, drivers licenses or birth certificates.

People can also vote early at any Elections Canada offices any day before April 23, or vote by mail.

The deadline to register to vote by mail is April 22.

Elections Canada says once someone applies to vote by mail they cannot vote at advance polls or on election day.

Nearly five million people voted at advance polls in the 2019 election, and 5.8 million did so in the 2021 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press