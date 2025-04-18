Advance polls open as federal leaders hit campaign trail after debates

OTTAWA — Federal leaders hit the homestretch of the election campaign today as advance polls open following two high-stakes debates.

As of today, voters can cast their ballots in advance polls that will be open until Monday, generally from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in each jurisdiction.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will be in the GTA today, delivering remarks and holding a media availability in Niagara Falls, Ont., in the morning before visiting a small business in Port Colborne, Ont., in the afternoon and a hosting a meet-and-greet in Brantford, Ont., in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make an announcement and visit a local farm in Yamachiche, Que., before travelling to Burnaby, B.C., to vote and meet with local Muslim community leaders.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference in Montreal this morning.

The leaders are hitting the pavement after spending most of the week in the Montreal area for the leaders’ debates that took place Wednesday and Thursday.

Those debates touched on issues such as pipelines, tariffs and immigration, and did not include a major knockout punch by any leader.

Strategists say Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre managed to blunt his usual sharp tone, while frontrunner Liberal Leader Mark Carney emerged relatively unscathed from his rivals’ attempt to tie him closely to his predecessor Justin Trudeau.

The head of the Leaders’ Debates Commission cancelled a media Q-and-A with leaders after Thursday’s debate, following heated exchanges between reporters and representatives of the right-wing media group Rebel News.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.

Canadian Press staff, The Canadian Press