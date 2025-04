The leader scrums that had been scheduled for after the English-language debate have been cancelled due to security concerns, CTV News has learned.

Reporters covering the debates have not been given any further detail about those security concerns.

It is also unclear whether the leaders will reschedule or relocate their own scrums independently.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

With files from Stephanie Ha, Supervising Producer, Ottawa News Bureau, CTV News