‘The federal government let us down’: Flood fears in B.C.’s Fraser Valley prompt call for help ahead of election

One of the three Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters surveys the Fraser Valley after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, near Abbotsford, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Gauthier, POOL

Fraser Valley, B.C. – As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Andrew Johnson in Fraser Valley, B.C.

Surrounding the city of Abbotsford, you’ll find two flood plains, some of the most productive farmlands in the country, and Highway 1 - a vital supply chain connecting the Port of Vancouver to the rest of the country.

When it comes to his federal election wish list, the mayor wants Canada’s next government to pay closer attention to the crucial corridor.

“Understanding the importance of that piece of real estate is very important to us,” said Ross Siemens.

In 2021, it was all under water. Record rainfall led to catastrophic flooding in the Sumas Prairie that closed the highway for days, forced thousands from their homes, devastated farms, and killed thousands of animals. It was one of the costliest weather-related disasters in B.C. history.

But more than three years later, Siemens says dozens of kilometres of dykes still must be improved, and the region needs a second pump station, thanks to the federal government rejecting a request for disaster mitigation funding in 2024.

“We knew what we needed to do, the province backed us, but the federal government let us down,” Siemens told CTV News.

The water was five to seven feet deep on the nearby Meier dairy farm, run by twin brothers Rudi and Karl. The two large families living on the property evacuated, some of them by boat, an experience Rudi’s wife Bekky Meier calls terrifying, and fears will happen again.

She believes protecting farms should be a higher priority during this federal campaign.

“They have to be behind the farmers. We’re the ones who produce the food,” said Bekky.

Rudi Meier is looking for new protection from U.S. President Trump taking aim at Canada’s dairy industry.

“We want them to stand behind our supply management quota system, because the quota system was in place to protect farmers and the market but also to guarantee the consumers that we’re always going to be supplying them with milk, and quality milk, and Canadian milk,” Rudi said.

The Meiers, like many Canadians, are also concerned about the rising cost of living and their spiraling grocery bills, issues also raised when CTV News spoke to people at Abbotsford’s downtown Aurora Roasters coffee shop.

Another important topic: health care.

A table full of hospital workers who wanted to remain anonymous fearing repercussions for speaking out said they see firsthand the effect on patients forced to wait many hours for treatment. “People are struggling, especially when they’re in pain,” said one woman who wants to see more nurses and doctors hired.

Another customer, Frieda Janzen, said Canada needs to get back to basics. “Food, housing and family. To be able to afford life again.”