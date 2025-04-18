Trump tariffs, affordability, and security led to tense exchanges during English-language debate

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet squared off Thursday night on the debate stage in an attempt to sway voters before the campaign heads to the homestretch.

9:01 p.m.: Carney and Poilievre share post-debate moment

Poilievre and Carney laughing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney participate in the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Immediately after the debate wrapped, Carney and Poilievre appeared to share a cordial conversation, as the Liberal leader turned toward the Conservative leader’s podium.

The two could be seen smiling and laughing, with Carney touching Poilievre’s arm, and Poilievre giving him a thumbs-up.

The exchange followed what was otherwise a tense and combative debate, with the election becoming a two-way race between Poilievre and Carney.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

8:59 p.m.: Canadian promise ‘feels broken,’ Poilievre says in closing remarks

For his closing remarks, Pierre Poilievre used his own life as an example of the Canadian dream.

“I was born to a single mother and adopted by school teachers who raised me to believe in the incredible Canadian promise that anyone who worked hard could do anything,” the Conservative leader said. “That promise feels broken today.”

Poilievre said many now worry about “paying your bills, feeding your family, or ever even owning a home.”

“We can restore the Canadians promise so that hard work gets you a beautiful house on a safe street under a proud flag,” he said.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:58 p.m. Carney says Canada facing ‘biggest crisis of our lifetime’

In his closing remarks, Mark Carney says Canadians are facing the biggest crisis of our lives and invokes Trump’s threats.

“Donald Trump is trying to fundamentally change the world economy, the trading system. But really what he’s trying to do to Canada; he’s trying to break us so the U.S. can own us,” Carney says.

“They want our land. They want our resource and our water. They want our country.”

He reiterates that he’s managed crises over the years and help build strong economies.

“We will fight back with counter tariffs. We will protect our workers and those businesses, and we will build a strong economy, build Canada strong. I’m asking for your support for the honour of doing so.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:57 p.m.: Poilievre references ‘really big’ crowds

While the leaders were explaining their biggest regrets of the campaign, Pierre Poilievre lamented not having more time to speak one-on-one with Canadians – and could not resist referencing the crowd sizes he has drawn.

“I had a rule that at all my rallies, even when they’re really big,” he said. “I would stand in front of a flag and greet every single person and hear their stories and learn their struggles.”

Given the rush of the campaign, Poilievre said he was not able to keep that up, but he assured supporters he has not forgotten them.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:56 p.m. Poilievre commits to hitting defence-spending target by 2030

Poilievre, when asked if he would lay out a timeline to reach the NATO alliance’s target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, said his aim would be 2030.

The original goal, as signed onto by alliance members in 2014, was to reach the target by last year. And Canada has faced criticism from allies for failing to hit the target or charting a path to do so, including last summer, when NATO members agreed that the two per cent should become a floor, not a ceiling.

While the Trudeau government committed to hitting the two per cent target by 2032, Trump’s re-election in the United States has added a sense of urgency, and other party leaders have emphasized the importance of moving up the deadline.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

8:55 p.m.: The price of NDP and Bloc’s support

When asked what the price of an NDP support would be if they hold the balance of power, Singh repeats his campaign promises of bringing down grocery prices and building affordable homes.

He then takes a jab at Poilievre, saying unlike the Conservatives, the NDP would defend the CBC. Singh then takes aim at Carney, promising to close tax loopholes and offshore tax havens.

Asked the same question, Blanchet said: “Respect for Quebec.”

“I don’t want to go against what Canada wants to do for itself. But I don’t want Canada to impose an economic vision or a multiculturalist vision on Quebec, which is different in terms of language and values and secularity and equality between people,” the Bloc leader said.

He then repeated he wanted to be a partner to whoever becomes the next prime minister.

“If Quebec is respected, Canada has nothing to fear from the Bloc because we vote for what is good for Quebec.”

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:54 p.m.: ‘Comprehensive review’ of corporate tax needed

Carney says a “comprehensive review” of the corporate tax system is needed when asked if he would crack down on corporate tax avoidance.

“We’ve got to have fairness, transparency, sustainability and competitiveness,” Carney says. “We need a tax system, corporate tax system, including being part of an international minimum corporate tax” through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Carney is under fire from Singh on his business background. Carney says you can ask anyone who was in the Quebec government about his role in resolving the 2008 economic crisis. Blanchet piles on! Complains that federal government helped save the automobile industry in Ontario from collapse in 2008! Attacks Carney on personal assets, Carney replies solidly about respecting all the rules.

Moderator lets Poilievre give a speech instead of asking a question. Still struggling to tie Carney to Trudeau. Carney manages to keep his cool despite Poilievre’s needling and interruptions.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

8:46 p.m.: ‘I’ve always acted with integrity’: Carney

Singh and Blanchet go after Carney over his time in the private sector, particularly his time as chair of Brookfield Asset Management, and his assets.

“Yes, I have had a long career in the private sector. I’m proud of that career. I’ve always acted with integrity,” Carney says.

He adds that experience helps him know how to respond in a moment of crisis.

Blanchet says Carney should reveal all his assets.

The Liberal Leader has been attacked in the past for sheltering Brookfield assets in tax havens.

Carney says that Brookfield is “a Canadian success story” that benefits many Canadian investors.

He says he has always acted with integrity and followed all the rules.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:45 p.m.: Singh to Carney: Whose side are you really on?

During the Leaders’ Choice segment, Singh chose to direct his question to Carney, asking him whose side he is really on after pointing out his previous job at Brookfield Asset Management and his decision to cancel the capital gains tax hike.

The Liberal leader responded: I’m in this for Canadians. I work for Canadians.” He then pointed out his public service record and his career in the private sector.

Singh interjected that Carney served for “those at the very top.”

“You’re not prioritizing people, but you’re prioritizing big business billionaires,” Singh told Carney.

When pressed by Singh on him not increasing the EI amount after becoming prime minister, Carney vowed he would implement additional programs to support workers.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Blanchet and Poilievre really bringing the heat to Carney. But it’s Poilievre who grounds his question powerfully in how inflation impacts the mom worrying about her empty refrigerator.

Again, he’s bringing it back to kitchen table issues and that’s how you win a debate, and ultimately the election. Poilievre is performing at his best.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

Analyst’s point

Watching the clock that times how long each leader has spoken, Singh has really missed opportunities to take up more space and sell his vision more.

I don’t understand why he has approached this debate this way.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

8:40 p.m. Leaders spar on Gaza, unrest in Canada

On the topic of the Israel-Hamas war, Pierre Poilievre brought up local unrest over the conflict – condemning what he called “rampaging riots targeting Jewish communities.”

“We need to get back to the Canadian tradition, which is that when people come to this country they leave foreign conflicts behind,” the Conservative leader said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh disagreed with that characterization.

“People come from countries from around the world and they care deeply about where they come from, and they should be able to do so,” he said. “Your treatment of Palestinians has, frankly, been disgusting,” Singh added.

“Your treatment of people who provide care and service to people in Gaza has been disgusting.”

The latter is an apparent reference to Poilievre’s remarks about the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which he accused of using “funds for Hamas” during Wednesday’s French-language debate, and vowed to stop funding if elected.

Some UNRWA staff members were alleged to have been involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack against Israel. All of the accused employees were fired and investigated.

Singh also called on Mark Carney to label the conflict a “genocide,” which the Liberal leader ignored while giving a general statement on his support for a two-state solution.

“We need to work with our international partners – maximum pressure, maximum encouragement – for an immediate ceasefire,” Carney said.

Both the Conservative and Liberal leaders agreed on the need to watch for threats from Iran.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:37 p.m.: Carney on the war in Gaza

“We need to work with our international partners, maximum pressure, maximum encouragement for an immediate ceasefire,” Carney says when asked how Canada should respond to the war in Gaza.

He says Canada should encourage the return of all of the hostages, and the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He points out that his government put in place $100 million of humanitarian aid.

“Yes, two state solution, but it has to be a viable and free Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with the State of Israel,” Carney says.

“I will underscore one other thing: Mr. Poilievre rightly mentioned Iran, the Iranians, Iranian sponsors in this region. We have to be clear eyed about the fundamental risk of Iran and do everything with our international partners to check it and turn it.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:31 p.m. Post-debate scrums cancelled

The leader scrums that had been scheduled for after the English-language debate have been cancelled due to security concerns, CTV News has learned.

Reporters covering the debates have not been given any further detail about those security concerns. It is also unclear whether the leaders will reschedule or relocate their own scrums independently.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

Analyst’s point

Poilievre no longer calling Ukraine a “far-off foreign land” but gives weak answer, caught by moderator, about support for Ukraine.

Singh wants federal conditions on health care despite total lack of jurisdiction and competence. He does score against Carney by quoting his leadership opponent…Karina Gould!

Blanchet angling for a minority government. Arrogant in talking about Carney’s “own little kingdom”.

Carney takes the bait and answers that everyone’s welcome to help, including the moderator. Blanchet was on it in a flash, pleading victimhood, saying that Carney hasn’t spoken to him yet!

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

Singh finally goes after Carney. On health care and spending. But Carney plays the puck into the corner talking about transfers and holding the line. And...bland. If you’re Carney, you’re watching the clock and thinking, “nearly home.”

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

8:28 p.m.: Quebec referendum talks to resume after trade talks

Blanchet says talks about a referendum on Quebec independence will only happen after trade negotiations with the U.S.

He then noted that he did not want to be prime minister but offered to be a “responsible” and “collaborative” partner “if Quebec is respected.”

“Then, if we are respected, we will be a partner and then even Canada will be stronger in its negotiation against Donald Trump. This is what I’m offering. Respect us,” Blanchet said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:27 p.m.: Carney says he would continue support for Ukraine

“We have to stand by them. We have to be there. And this government has,” Carney says on helping Ukraine.

He says in a new world where the U.S. steps back, Canada is doing what it should by moving to work with other partners, like the European Union and Australia.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:17 p.m. More LNG exports would be net positive for climate: Poilievre

Asked how much the Conservative platform prioritizes climate change concerns, Pierre Poilievre said he believes increasing Canadian fuel exports can be a net positive, globally. He suggested if the government could convince India to replace coal with Canadian LNG, to displace half of that country’s demand for electricity, it would result in “2.5 billion tonnes” of reduced emissions.“

“(That’s) three times the total emissions of Canada. That’s the way be bring emissions down and jobs up,” Poilievre said. Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet scoffed at that plan, saying: “We are hearing very creative numbers and we are being fed nonsense.”

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:15 p.m.: Singh continues to target Poilievre

Singh is not backing down on interrupting Poilievre during this debate.

“Mr. Poilievre’s plan is to let them pollute as much as they want. Not a good plan,” the NDP leader interjected as the Conservative leader attacked the Liberal carbon tax.

“He wants to let big polluters pollute as much as they want,” Singh said over Poilievre’s remarks.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Singh routinely interrupting Poilievre is a continuing gift to Carney. It’s a very deliberate strategy. But how it helps the NDP leader is a mystery to me.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

8:14 p.m.: Carney defends attacks on energy, carbon tax

Asked how he would fast-track pipelines, Carney says Canada needs “to act with maximum force,” while having a consultation process on projects “that are really going to move the dial in terms of growth, jobs, energy security, well being consistent with long term competitiveness.”

Lower-carbon solutions will follow from that, he adds. He says part of that process is ensuring that First Nations, “are there from the start” and can “participate fully in those projects.”

Carney comes under fire in the debate on oil and gas subsidies and the industrial carbon tax. Poilievre asks Carney how much the industrial carbon tax adds to the cost of a car. Singh jumps in and says Poilievre probably doesn’t know himself. Blanchet says “clean carbon is a fairytale.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Blanchet is on thin ice when complaining that Quebec taxpayers also contributed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline…has he ever looked at the level of equalization payments for Quebec?

Carney: Critical minerals are strategic opportunity for Canada.

Poilievre says that lowering industrial greenhouse gases does nothing for the environment. He’d like to do the same as Trump: nothing!

Carney sticks to his guns on lowering GHG emissions. Scores well as he decries total lack of a Conservative environmental program.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

Is it just me or does it feel like Blanchet has been on camera for 106% of this debate so far? He won’t be PM. He doesn’t want to be PM. Why in the name of Louis St. Laurent is he there?

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

Pipe dreams: Poilievre’s going to reduce GHGs by billions of tons! Blanchet is right to call the numbers nonsense. Blanchet apparently wants to decide for the Quebec government from Ottawa. He just doesn’t want anyone else doing it!

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

8:03 p.m.: Singh hones in on Poilievre

Singh continues to interject when Poilievre is speaking, this time on his public safety platform. The NDP leader claims that during the last Conservative government, the number of border officers was slashed.

“After you cut them, now you want to hire them,” Singh says as the Conservative leader speaks about hiring more border guards to stop the flow of illegal guns at the border.

When Poilievre says the Liberals and NDP plan to ban hunting rifles, Singh butts in: “We never want to ban them. Made up.”

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:02 p.m.: Leaders name biggest security threats

Party leaders on addressing crime in Canada Carney questions how Poilievre could be tough on crime if he voted against gun laws. Watch as leaders discuss their plans for addressing crime in Canada.

The leaders are asked to name in just 10 seconds what they believe to be the biggest security threat facing Canada: Poilievre said the biggest “physical” threat is “the rampant crime wave that is running out of control.”

The Conservative leader blamed the Liberal record for the crime, before being told he’s surpassed the 10-second limit.

Singh said the biggest threat is illegal guns and drugs coming over the border.

Carney said the biggest security threat to Canada is China.

And Blanchet said it’s Canada and Quebec’s reliance on American defence.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

8:00 p.m.: Carney says he would protect places of worship

“I want to raise an issue, which is a serious issue, talking about safety. There are people here in Montreal, in Toronto, across this country, who fear going to their synagogue, fear going to their community centre, fear taking their children, leaving their children (at) school, and this has to stop. It’s totally unacceptable,” Carney says.

He says the Liberals would make it a criminal offence to threaten or impede anyone from being near or going to their place of worship, school, or community centre.“It pains me that when we have to do it, because this is not what we should be doing as Canadians, of course, but we will put that in place,” he adds.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Carney steps back from Trudeau’s “gun buyback,” pivots to problem of guns coming over U.S. border. Great line against Poilievre saying, you can’t be tough on crime if you’re not tough on guns… Tough talk from Poilievre about only letting people out of jail in a box. Poilievre wants to remove Charter rights but claims it’s to better protect us!

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:54 p.m.: Poilievre defends plans to override Charter

The Conservative leader stood behind his plans to use the notwithstanding clause to override the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, in order to allow consecutive life sentences for “multiple murderers.

”After those types of convicts are imprisoned, they will “only come out in a box,” Pierre Poilievre vowed.

Consecutive life sentences were previously deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Canada.Liberal Leader Mark Carney said the Conservative plan to bypass that precedent is a “very dangerous slope.”

“The Charter of Rights and Freedoms exists to protect Canadians from people like us on the stage – politicians,” Carney said, adding that the issue is “not where you start, but where you stop.”

He also touted the Liberal plans for bail reform, including the imposition of a “reverse onus” that would require certain suspects to prove they are not a danger before being released.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said “obviously” everyone agrees that those responsible for heinous crimes should face appropriate punishments.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Not surprisingly the subject of crime has been Poilievre’s strongest outing of either night. Carney is attempting to combat emotion with a studied, cerebral response. A tough slog for the Liberal leader.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

This debate is about who talks about, and to, regular Canadians. Who talks about the things that matter at the kitchen tables of the nation. The challenge for each of these topics is to keep bringing it back to those tables - and speak to their hopes and fears. I think the public safety and security section was Poilievre’s strongest of both debates because he really spoke to the fears Canadians have about how unsafe our communities have become.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

7:52 p.m.: ‘People are living in terror’

Carney is asked why he thinks a revived Liberal gun buyback would be successful when it wasn’t last time. He says the policy saw “some success at the at the commercial level, but not at the individual level. He says he doesn’t believe it was organized properly and needs to be changed and that he would be more focused on “clear milestones” in the short term. He adds that Canada has a problem with guns coming over the border and with the gun industry.

“We have an issue, though, with a gun industry that is continually coming up with new forms of assault rifles, mass killing machines,” he says. He takes a swipe at Poilievre for voting against gun bans.

“You can’t be tough on crime unless you’re tough on guns,” he says. Poilievre hits back and says that current crime levels are “the result of 10 years of Liberal laws that allow the same offenders to be released dozens and dozens of times, even when it’s known they’re a danger.

”He adds that “people are living in terror” because of current bail laws. Carney defends himself, saying he’s hiring more RCMP officers and CBSA officers.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

7:43 p.m.: Borders a larger concern than fentanyl: Blanchet

Asked about the fentanyl crisis and how he would contribute to ending it, Blanchet said that issue is a greater concern in places like B.C. than it is in Quebec.

“I think the old border thing is a real issue,” he said. “Immigration is a very important issue for Quebecers.”

“Immigration has to be dealt with in an orderly fashion,” he added. “Our borders are not dealt with in an orderly fashion. The rules are not respected. The rules are unclear.

”Quebec Premier François Legault has raised concerns over the number of immigrants and asylum seekers as well, saying the number puts a strain on the housing market and social services, and asked the federal government to give the province greater powers when it comes to the issue.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

7:41 p.m.: Carney says ‘I do my own talking points’

'I'm a very different person from Justin Trudeau': Carney on Poilievre's carbon tax slam Mark Carney targeted Pierre Poilievre's continued rhetoric about Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax, saying 'they're both gone.'

“I do my own talking points, thank you very much,” Carney smirks back at Poilievre after the Conservative leader asks how he can claim to be different than Justin Trudeau when Trudeau’s former staffers are “writing the talking points that you are regurgitating into the microphone.”

Carney says “the biggest risk we have to affordability, the biggest risk we have to this economy, is Donald Trump” and that the next challenge is bringing Canadians together to face the threat.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

7:39 p.m.: Blanchet pushes back on Carney’s record

Amid Carney’s attempts to differentiate himself from his predecessor, former prime minister Justin Trudeau, Blanchet repeated a line he issued at Wednesday’s French debate, to question Carney’s record of managing crises.

Whereas Carney is pitching himself as having experience with crisis management and negotiation, Blanchet said, he hasn’t seen proof of that in a political context.

“We have to take your word on that without you having political experience,” Blanchet said in French Wednesday night.

“You claim to be very different from Mr. Trudeau. Now the point is to show that you are any better than Mr. Trudeau,” Blanchet said on Thursday. “You claim to have a lot of experience in many things … last time we had somebody saying that they knew things, it was a senator, and they killed a lot of protected supply management because they knew better than us, and were elected by nobody, exactly like you are today.”

Blanchet was seemingly referencing the other condition in his ultimatum to the Liberals in the fall, passing the Bloc’s Bill C-282, which would protect supply management during trade negotiations, but which never passed the Senate.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

7:38 p.m.: Singh goes after Poilievre

Singh has repeatedly interrupted Poilievre during this debate, including when he was speaking about how the Tories plan to make life affordable.

He claimed that Poilievre would cut dental care, pharmacare and other social programs, which the Tory leader said was “false.”

“That’s why you cannot afford Conservatives,” Singh said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Singh effective in going after Carney on housing. Blanchet weak and personal. A walking billboard for not giving the Bloc enough seats to…block Parliament. Carney sticks to game plan, strong on protecting child care. Like Blanchet, Singh is now asking for enough seats to block a majority.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

Carney keeps trying to hug Singh, agreeing with him and saying he’s correct. A clear strategy to isolate Poilievre - and maintain his appeal to NDP voters who have decamped to the Liberals.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

7:36 p.m.: Poilievre speaks directly to young homebuyers

Asked about his party’s housing platform, the Conservative leader spoke directly to young Canadians.

“It was only 10 years ago you could buy the average house for $450,000,” Pierre Poilievre said, adding that prices have doubled since then. “Our youth cannot afford a home and our seniors are afraid to be evicted.”

The Conservatives have promised to incentivize municipalities to lower building taxes, and to remove the GST on new homes up to $1.3 million. Poilievre also attacked opponent Mark Carney’s plans, which include more government-built housing using Canadian softwood lumber, arguing the Liberals would increase costs by increasing “bureaucracy.”

Carney called that “an attitude towards housing that absolutely ignores affordable housing,” as well as rental housing.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

7:32 p.m.: ‘I’m a very different person from Justin Trudeau’

Carney says the housing crisis is one of the reasons he got into the race in addition to the “cost of living crisis” and “the Trump crisis.”

He says his approach is “fundamentally different” from his predecessor.

Poilievre piles on in open debate and says the Liberals made little progress on housing and now Carney is asking for a fourth term.

“I know it may be difficult, Mr. Poilievre,” Carney says. “You spent years running against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax, and they’re both gone.” He adds, “I’m a very different person from Justin Trudeau.

”Blanchet jumps in and says “you claim to be very different from Mr. Trudeau. Now the point is to show that you are any better than Mr. Trudeau.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

7:30 p.m.: Singh attacks Carney on capital gains

Singh says he will put a price cap on food essentials to bring down grocery store prices amid a trade war. He also plans to ban corporate landlords from buying up affordable homes.

“This is a big concern when I talk to Canadians. They tell me they’re really feeling squeezed from the cost of living,” Singh said. “People are saying I can’t afford to buy groceries.” He later said he was open to cutting GST on more items.

Singh then posed a question to Carney about cancelling the planned capital tax gain hike, which the NDP leader claimed gave millionaires a tax break.

“Why do you think giving a tax break to capital gains folks that earn more than a million dollars is a good idea but helping a family afford their groceries, helping people afford their bills for their internet, their cell phone, their home heating, giving them relief to take the GST off those is a bad idea?”

Carney did not respond to the question.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

“You built a campaign against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax. But they’re both gone.” - line of the night, line of both nights, so far.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

7:28 p.m.: Blanchet makes his case for expanding Old Age Security

Blanchet was asked how he would pay for the increases to Old Age Security (OAS) he’s been pushing for.

“The best way to do it is to have everybody pay its fair share in terms of tax, which means that one should not be entitled to hide money in fiscal paradise in order not to pay him or his clients or friends, not to pay billions of dollars in taxes that could be used to help the situation of elders,” Blanchet said, seemingly referencing reporting about Carney’s former firm registering entities in tax-haven countries.

“Other ways to do it is to reduce the pressure on housing price, to make sure that the whole budget of elders and families and workers can afford houses which have increased dramatically in price,” Blanchet also said.

In the fall, Blanchet issued an ultimatum to the Liberals to leverage his party’s voting power in the House of Commons after the NDP ended its longstanding supply-and-confidence agreement with the governing Liberals.

One of the Bloc’s conditions for support was to pass Bill C-319, which would boost OAS by increasing it by 10 per cent for 65-74 year olds.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

Analyst’s point

Nearly 30 minutes in, Carney has been the focus of uniform fire from the other leaders. Much more scrappy than last night. Puts him under pressure but it also has the effect of placing him centre stage and implicitly communicating that he’s in command.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

Poilievre’s in his sweet spot. Nails it in talking about housing. Clearly speaking to younger voters. His strongest moment.

Blanchet, on Old Age Security increases scores, with a key demographic. Still can’t say how he’ll pay for it.….Carney apparently agrees with Poilievre, says he’s entered a contest!

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

I’m interested in learning what the viewership of this debate turns out to be. My sense is it will have a higher viewership than 2019 and 2021 because this has the feeling of a more consequential election. With more at stake, I believe more people may watch.

But even if I am wrong, I think leaders will be looking for “clippable moments” -- segments their social media teams can quickly rip into a viral hit. These will be both positive for themselves and negative for their opponents. If something feels forced or out of place tonight, it’s likely because a leader was desperately trying to force their planned clip into the flow of the debate. That’s just how the sausage is made, folks.

We’ve already seen a few of these, but a perfect “clip” was Poilievre talking about homes. He was perfectly on message, but that’s no surprise. This is his strongest policy topic: housing and ensuring young people can still achieve the Canadian dream of home ownership.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

Analyst’s point

Poilievre and Singh are using Justin Trudeau’s old trick of trying to talk over opponents. Blanchet is simply wrong, as a former Quebec environment minister himself, he should know better in talking about the environmental public hearing board (the BAPE).

Blanchet said: “If the BAPE says no, it’s no.” That is false. The BAPE has the authority to analyze and recommend. It has no decision-making authority.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:20 p.m.: Poilievre confronts Carney on pipelines

Leaders on plans to expedite energy projects in Canada Poilievre questions whether Carney will repeal Bill C-69 as party leaders discuss the future of energy projects in Canada.

Poilievre confronted Carney over his position on pipelines, challenging his commitment to embrace the energy infrastructure.

“Just the other day he said he doesn’t necessarily think we need to build pipelines,” the Conservative leader said. “We have to send Canadian oil from Western Canada through the states just to get it back east because we don’t have a pipeline.”

Poilievre also reiterated his party’s vow to end Bill C-69, which he called an “anti-pipeline” law. The legislation requires a variety of assessments for resource projects, including for environmental, health and economic impacts. It also requires that projects respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Carney pointed to the Liberal government’s purchase of the Trans-Mountain pipeline, and said he’s “interested in getting energy infrastructure build,” including pipelines.He also said co-operation between the provinces and territories is key to building Canada’s economy in the face of Trump’s trade war.

“We can give ourselves far more than Donald Trump can ever take away,” he said.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Poilievre’s attack on Carney includes a false statement that Carney was Trudeau’s economic adviser for the past five years.

Carney goes through a list of actions since he arrived on the job a few months ago. Poilievre says you can’t have a single environmental review of big projects under the Canadian system. That is also false. When I was Quebec’s environment minister we signed a deal with the feds to avoid duplication in environmental reviews.

Carney is on the right track, one Canadian economy.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:14 p.m.: Singh attacks Carney’s priorities

During the open debate on Trump’s tariffs, Singh agrees that there should be a strategic response against U.S. tariffs, but he is concerned about what is being done to support Canadians. He then repeats his attack on Carney’s priorities, highlighting his action to reverse the capital gains tax hike but not increase EI amounts.

“As prime minister, you showed your priorities, the first thing you did is you had travelled,” Singh said, referring to Carney’s trip in Europe the week after he was sworn in.

“So you gave a tax cut to millionaires, but you didn’t have time to increase the amount that workers get on EI right now.”

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

7:10 p.m.: ‘Never underestimate the threat,’ Blanchet says of Trump

On the debate’s first theme, how to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was asked what supports he wants to see for industries impacted by tariffs, many of which are in Quebec.

“I think we should never understate the threat that Mr. Trump poses on Quebec’s economy, on Canada’s economy and Mexico’s economy,” Blanchet said. “But we must acknowledge the fact that the economy of Quebec is built differently,” he added.

“The challenges are not the same.”

Blanchet said Quebec should be able to have “at least partly its own voice in the negotiation,” not just regarding the economy, but also language, culture, and identity.During Wednesday’s French-language debate, he criticized the Liberal government for prioritizing support for other provinces and their industries at the expense of Quebec’s, specifically citing aluminum.

On the campaign trail, Blanchet has pitched pandemic-style wage subsidies for workers affected by the trade war, to guarantee domestic purchasing in procurement, and to protect supply management.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

7:08 p.m.: Poilievre says Liberal policies ‘weakened’ Canadian economy

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agreed with some of his Liberal opponent’s response to the U.S. trade war, including the imposition of counter-tariffs. But Poilievre also said Liberal policies have “weakened” the country’s economy, including by limiting its ability to export oil, causing too much reliance on its relationship with the U.S.

“I would cut taxes, red tape and approve our resource projects so we can get our goods to market and bring home the jobs so we stand up to (U.S. President Donald) Trump from a position of strength,” he said.

Poilievre also claimed Liberal Leader Mark Carney had been an economic advisor to former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government for the better part of the last decade.Carney served as informal economic advisor to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was hired as a special adviser on a Liberal task force on economic growth in September.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Blanchet talks against speaking English in Montreal even though 500,000 people in greater Montreal are English-speaking.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:08 p.m.: Singh says he doesn’t trust Trump

Leaders on plans to expedite energy projects in Canada Poilievre questions whether Carney will repeal Bill C-69 as party leaders discuss the future of energy projects in Canada.

Singh says he doesn’t trust the U.S. when it comes to Arctic and defence policy, calling President Trump’s tariff actions a betrayal.

“We don’t really trust Donald Trump at this point, and we can’t really have a lot of faith in it,” Singh says, adding that when it comes to the Arctic and Canadian security, “we need to make decisions that are in our best interest and no longer be so dependent and so reliant on the U.S.”

Analyst’s point

Carney lays out his vision and actions on tariffs succinctly. Deal from a position of strength. Poilievre says hello “fellow contestants” (!). Blasts incapacity to send our resources overseas, even though the Liberals spent $35 billion to build a new pipeline to West Coast.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:07 p.m.: Carney: Canada must control its own ‘economic destiny’

The first theme is tariffs and the threat to Canada. Moderator Steve Paikin asks what is the starting point for negotiations? Carney is up first. He says the relationship with the U.S. has fundamentally changed and the starting point has to be one of strength.“It has to show that we have control of our own economic destiny,” Carney says.He adds the Liberals would diversify Canada’s trading partners as part of their plan, while implementing counter-tariffs that have “maximum impact.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Analyst’s point

Carney will be grateful that the debate begins with Trump and trade. Plays to his strength and reminds voters of the ballot question the Liberals prefer.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

So much planning has gone into tonight. Teams have practised over and over with their leaders - grilling them on the topics they anticipate will be raised. Most teams do mock debates to prep their leaders, with anticipated attacks to help ensure nothing surprises them. But one thing that surprised me today is there was no juicy opposition research (“oppo”) dump.

In the past, we have seen teams deliberately hold juicy oppo for debate day in order to throw their opponents off and force them to answer for difficult things. There was none of that today. I’m a bit disappointed! But off we go!

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

6:50 p.m.: Will Carney go on offence?

CTV News political analyst Scott Reid says he’ll be watching whether Carney will be more engaged in tonight’s debate than last night’s French debate.

“He really just treated it as though it was an exam. He was going to do his best job at answering the question that was posed to him and then move it along,” Reid said. He added that with the debate in English, Carney should be more “encompassing” tonight. Reid suggested that the Liberal leader should take every question back to the core issue of Trump and position himself as someone who can face him. “So keep pounding people on, well, what’s the issue that you need a prime minister for? Trump, tariffs, and economic insecurity, and focus on that,” Reid said.

For veteran NDP campaign strategist Kathleen Monk, Carney has to move from defence to offence. “Mark Carney has been prime minister, or even in politics, really, for, like, what, three months? Canadians are just getting to know him. And we know that millions of Canadians tune in to these debates. And so they will get to really meet him for the first time in English Canada,” she said. “He’s got to take on Poilievre. He’s got to throw his elbows up in some way,” Monk added.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

6:40 p.m.: Why debate commission accredited right-wing media

Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) Executive Director Michel Cormier says the organizing body accredited right-wing media sources for the events to avoid lawsuits like the ones it has previously lost, amid criticism for the number of questions the outlets were given during Wednesday night’s post-debate scrums.

“We lost (to Rebel News) twice in court,” Cormier told CTV Power Play host Vassy Kapelos in an interview ahead of the English-language debate.

“We declined their accreditation request, both in 2019 and 2021, they went to court, and the court said, ‘You have no business in deciding what’s a journalist, you have to let them in’.”

“So, we had a back and forth through lawyers on this, and finally we decided that we couldn’t chance another defeat in court, which was just about certain because of the precedent,” Cormier also said. He added that issuing five passes to the outlet was a compromise.

When pressed on the number of passes given to Rebel News compared to other networks, Cormier said the commission is working on adjustments for the scrums that’ll follow the English debate.

“We’re working on that to try to make it fair for everybody, because we have 60 different news outlets,” Cormier said. “That’s huge. We have people from Europe, from the United States, from all over and all kinds of media that go beyond the press gallery, which is usually the people who cover this. So it’s a complex exercise.”

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

6:27 p.m.: Paikin on what to expect tonight

Debate moderator Steve Paikin says he will not be fact-checking tonight and that he’ll leave that task to the leaders.

“If somebody says something that is sort of egregiously awful or something, it’s not gonna be up to me to fact-check them on what they say. It’ll be up to the fellow leaders to do that,” Paikin told CTV News’ Power Play ahead of tonight’s face-off.

He added that his role as a moderator is to ensure that the debate will be energetic and civilized, without the leaders screaming at each other all at once. “That provides nothing to anybody. And if we can make that happen, then I think the Canadian public that watches will be the better for it,” Paikin said.

The journalist described his preparations as “intense,” sharing with host Vassy Kapelos that he and his team worked dozens of hours on debate questions. “If the debate sucks, it will not be for lack of effort, let’s put it that way,” Paikin said. He hinted that at the end of the debate after the five themes have been tackled, there will be “one little extra thing,” which he said could provide for “some interesting moments.”

“I hope by the time it’s all said and done, we’ve got a really watchable two hours of engaging and informative debate,” Paikin said. He hopes that after tonight’s debate, Canadians will be more informed about the leaders vying for their vote. “I’d love people to come to the end of it after two hours and think to themselves, I know the issues better, I know the leaders better, I feel better able to make a decision on election day as to where I wanna put my X,” he said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

6:20 p.m.: Singh has to ‘bring the fire’

Kathleen Monk says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has to do the exact same thing that he did during the French debate, which is to bring the fight to the other candidates.

“He’s got to bring the fire,” said Monk, president of Monk + Associate and a veteran strategist. “He’s got to show Canadians why he deserves to have a caucus strongly elected back into Parliament.” Monk anticipates that Singh will continue his attacks on Carney and Poilievre because New Democrats are “battling everyone.”

“I always tell when I’m talking to New Democrats, you’ve got to punch this way at Conservatives and elbow back at Liberals,” Monk said.

Conservative campaign strategist Kory Teneycke also expects to see something similar from Singh tonight.

“If the polls hold the way they are, there’s a very good chance that he will not be a leader and that the NDP will not be an official party in the House of Commons. So, when that’s where you are today, there’s only upside in taking some risks. It couldn’t really get much worse than it is for them today,” he said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

5:11 p.m.: Green co-leader admitted withdrawing candidates was strategic

The head of the leaders’ debates organizing body says Green party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault admitted his team withdrew candidates for strategic reasons.

“Mr. Pedneault said the day before the debate that they had withdrawn voluntarily some of these candidates from running for strategic reasons and to actually prevent the election of the Conservative Party,” said Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) Executive Director Michel Cormier, in an interview on CTV Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Thursday.

“This was a breach of the whole philosophy of the debates and of the criteria, and then we had no choice but actually to withdraw the invitation,” Cormier added.

In an interview on CTV Your Morning on Thursday, Green party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault said his team is exploring its legal options after the LDC announced it would rescind the party’s invitations to both the debates.

In a statement Wednesday, the commission wrote that the party no longer met the participation criteria, after its number of candidates fell below the minimum threshold. Green party co-leaders Pedneault and Elizabeth May have attributed the reduced number of people running to outside pressures on individual candidates and party volunteers, including “bullying, harassment and threats of violence.”

When pressed by Kapelos on whether the determining factor in the decision to disinvite the Greens was Pedneault’s admission that the party’s number of candidates was strategic, Cormier said: “exactly.”

Cormier said it was a “very serious decision” he wishes he hadn’t had to make.Asked about Pedneault’s assertion that he was disinvited because of pressure from other parties, Cormier pushed back. “We don’t engage with other parties on the others’ credentials,” he said.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer with files from Charlie Buckley

What to know about tonight’s debate

The debate will last two hours, starting at 7 p.m. EDT. TVO’s Steve Paikin is the moderator, and the themes are affordability and cost of living, energy and climate, leading to a crisis, public safety and security, and tariffs and threats to Canada.

CTV News will tee up the debate with a special edition of Power Play with chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos at 5 p.m. EDT. She is joined by the following political experts:

- Kory Teneycke, co-founder and CEO of Rubicon Strategy and the campaign manager of Ontario Premier Doug Ford

- Kathleen Monk, principal at Monk + Associates and the former director of communications to the late NDP Leader Jack Layton

- Scott Reid, CTV News political analyst and the former director of communications to former prime minister Paul Martin.

After the face-off, a special edition of Power Play will break down everything that happened on the debate stage and how the leaders performed.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

2:07 p.m.: Greens exploring legal options after debate exclusion

Green Party of Canada co-leader Jonathan Pedneault says his team is exploring its legal options after the Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) announced this week it would rescind the party’s invitations to both of the 2025 election debates.

“I think it’s a very unfortunate and sad day,” Pedneault told CTV Your Morning in an interview Thursday. “This, for me, very clearly is a political decision and a sad one for democracy.”

Pedneault was scheduled to participate in Wednesday’s French-language debate until early that morning, when the LDC rescinded the Greens’ invitation to both it and Thursday’s English-language debate.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the commission wrote that the Green party “no longer meets the intention of the participation criteria to justify inclusion in the leaders’ debates,” after its number of candidates fell below the minimum threshold.

Read the full story here.

Charlie Buckley, CTVNews.ca national digital producer