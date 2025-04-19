New record set as 2 million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

Voters arrive to cast their ballots in advance polls for the 2025 federal election in Carstairs, Alta., Friday, April 18, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

OTTAWA -- Elections Canada says early voters set a new record for turnout on the first day of advanced polls.

Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election.

Many of those voters were met with long lineups at polling stations across the country.

Elections Canada says it will be making adjustments over the coming days to handle the high traffic.

Almost 5.8 million voters turned out for advanced polls in the last federal election in 2021.

This year’s four advanced voting days land over the April long weekend and come to an end on Monday, one week before the general election date of April 28.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.