Carney defends deficit spending amid ‘worst crisis of our lifetimes’

Liberal Leader Mark Carney meets supporters as he arrives at the Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, airport on Sunday, April 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CHARLOTTETOWN — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is defending his plan to carry on with deficit spending as he adds billions to the fiscal framework, calling it a “fundamentally different” approach from that of former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney said he will throttle government spending growth by scaling it back from nine per cent to two per cent, while at the same time adding new program spending to deal with an economic crisis spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“We are in a crisis, the worst crisis of our lifetimes ... because we are in a fundamental reordering of our relationship with the United States and the global economy,” Carney said in response to questions from reporters at a morning press conference in Charlottetown.

“We need to build. We need to invest. We need to use scarce dollars on the federal balance sheet to catalyze that investment, and we’re prepared to do that.”

Carney unveiled the full cost of his platform over the weekend, some $129 billion in new measures that will add to the deficit over the next four years. That figure includes a one percentage-point tax cut to the lowest income bracket.

Carney has also pledged to separate the budget into operating and capital streams, and balance the operating side by 2028-2029. But he would still run a $48 billion deficit on the capital side for that fiscal year.

Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre exchanged blows on their respective spending plans on Monday.

Poilievre accused Carney of being “$130 billion more expensive than Trudeau” and trying to bury his spending in the news by revealing his plan over the Easter holiday weekend, when he “thought no one was listening.”

Poilievre said in Scarborough, Ont., Monday morning that Carney is making “exactly the same `the budget will balance itself’ kind of commitments” as the Trudeau government.

Carney meanwhile accused Poilievre of “hiding” his plan and saying Poilievre would cut $140 billion and slash institutions such as the CBC and foreign aid.

Carney’s team arrived at that figure after adding up Poilievre’s promises and noting that the Conservative leader has promised to find one dollar in savings for every new dollar of spending.

“Cutting to the core of institutions, cutting to the vulnerable, cutting to all Canadians at any time, let alone in a crisis, is not the way you get out of a crisis. It’s not the right approach,” Carney said.

Poilievre contested the $140 billion figure on Monday, calling it “Liberal math” that “doesn’t add up.”

“Whenever Liberals present you with numbers, you should be afraid and very afraid because their numbers are always wrong,” he said, vowing to cut bureaucracy, foreign aid and consultants while boosting revenues through generating more economic growth.

Poilievre said he will release his own costed platform on Tuesday. That will come a day after advanced polls close and make the Conservatives the last party to release their costed platform.

Both the Liberal and Conservative platforms land late in the campaign, after millions of Canadians had already cast their votes in advance of election day and after the only two televised debates of the campaign took place.

Carney held his Monday press conference to promote his health-care plan, which includes $4 billion for building and renovating hospitals and long-term care homes.

“Hospitals and clinics have been closing, while the needs in the health-care system are growing. We must reverse this trend and increase access to team-based care,” he said.

Carney, who started the last week of the election campaign on the East Coast, was introduced at an event Monday by incumbent MP Sean Casey, who called Carney the “adult in the room” in Canadian politics.

The Liberal leader also took a moment to react to the death of Pope Francis. Carney called him a “voice of moral clarity” with “boundless compassion.”

Carney arrived in Prince Edward Island on Sunday and greeted supporters and local MPs at the Charlottetown airport.

Liberal MPs currently hold all four seats in P. E. I, with three of those incumbents running for re-election.

Former agriculture minister Lawrence MacAulay, who was first elected as MP for the riding of Cardigan in 1997, is not running again.

The Liberal party currently holds 23 of 32 seats in Atlantic Canada.

While the Liberals swept the region entirely in 2015, they have since lost some of those seats to the Conservatives.

By Anja Karadeglija

With files from Kyle Duggan in Ottawa

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.