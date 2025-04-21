Carney kicks off the final week of the election campaign in P.E.I

Liberal Leader Mark Carney meets supporters as he arrives at the Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island airport on Sunday, April 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CHARLOTTETOWN — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is starting the last week of the election campaign on the East Coast.

He arrived in Prince Edward Island Sunday, where he greeted supporters and local MPs at the Charlottetown airport.

Liberal MPs currently hold all four seats in P.E.I, with three of those incumbents running for re-election.

Lawrence MacAulay, who was first elected as MP for the riding of Cardigan in 1997, is not running again.

The Liberal party currently holds 23 of 32 seats in Atlantic Canada.

While the Liberals swept the region entirely in 2015, they have since lost some of those seats to the Conservatives.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press