Federal officials report ‘repression’ operation targeting Conservative candidate

Elections Canada signage is seen at an advance polling location in Toronto on Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

OTTAWA — Federal security officials say they have spotted a transnational repression operation targeting a federal Conservative candidate opposed to Chinese government policies.

The operation features a mock “wanted” poster, as well as disparaging headlines and comments, about Joe Tay, the Conservative candidate for Don Valley North in the federal election.

Tay is known for his opposition to Chinese government laws and practices and was one of six individuals singled out for a bounty by Hong Kong police in December.

Federal officials say the operation is taking place on social media platforms where Chinese-speaking users in Canada are active, including Facebook, WeChat, TikTok, RedNote and Douyin, a sister-app of TikTok for the Chinese market.

Officials say a panel of senior bureaucrats that monitors elections has determined that this activity is not affecting Canada’s ability to hold a free and fair vote, including in Don Valley North.

They also say it’s important for voters to be aware of this type of activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press