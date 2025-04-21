Poilievre to reveal party platform Tuesday, days after release of Liberal, NDP plans

Anaida Poilievre looks on as her husband, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, speaks at a campaign event in Toronto on Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — The Conservatives will release their party’s election platform on Tuesday, Pierre Poilievre says.

The Conservative party will be the last of the major parties to reveal its detailed spending plans to voters and its platform document will come out after the end of advance voting.

Poilievre was asked about the timing of his costed platform at a news conference in the Greater Toronto Area this morning.

The Liberals and New Democrats released their costed platforms over the weekend.

The Conservative leader took aim at the Liberals’ platform, saying Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s promised $130 billion in new spending would drive up the cost of living.

This morning’s press conference focused on housing, with Poilievre promising a Conservative government would build 2.3 million new homes in five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.

Written by Nick Murray