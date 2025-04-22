Canada’s representation at funeral for Pope Francis to be announced: PMO

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to take part in a public mass in Edmonton, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Vatican has announced a funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

That’s two days before Canada’s federal election, and while it’s an event prime ministers typically attend, the Prime Minister’s Office did not confirm Monday whether Mark Carney would step away from campaigning to be there.

PMO spokesperson Emily Williams says Canada’s representation at the funeral “will be announced in due course.”

Cardinals have also decided today that the public viewing of Pope Francis will begin Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, after his casket is taken by procession from the Vatican hotel where he lived.

Presiding over the procession and the ritual transfer will be the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Francis died of stroke and heart failure at the age of 88 on Monday morning, just after the end of Holy Week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2025.