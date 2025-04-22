Poilievre’s Conservative platform projects $31.4B in deficits this year

The Conservatives have released their fully costed platform on Tuesday with more than $31 billion in deficits this year, while promising to cut $23 billion in government spending over the next four years.

The platform projects $20 billion in revenue gain from implementing counter-tariffs on the U.S. and scrapping programs such as clean electricity regulations and the carbon tax on industry and residents.

The new promises would result in a deficit of $31.4 billion in 2025-2026; $31.5 billion in 2026-2027; $23.6 billion in 2027-2028; and $14.2 billion in 2028-2029.

Poilievre claimed that his plan will cut the “Liberal deficit by 70 per cent” by cutting back on “bureaucracy, consultants, foreign aid to dictators and terrorists.” He says he will slash money for special interests and unleash “half a trillion dollars of extra economic growth by unlocking the power of resources in home building.”

The platform, called “Change,” promises to cut the lowest personal income tax rate from 15 per cent to 12.75 per cent -- meaning the average Canadian worker earning $57,000, for example, will save $900, with dual-income families saving $1,800 a year.

The party says a Conservative government would gain $12.8 billion in new revenue from increased homebuilding over four years, and collect almost $1 billion from repealing the Impact Assessment Act that the Liberal government passed in 2019 to assess impacts of major projects on federal lands.

Poilievre also announced that as prime minister, he will allow Canadians to contribute an extra $5,000 a year to Tax-Free Savings Accounts if they invest in Canadian companies.

The party has also pledged to commit billions of dollars to defence, by building three military bases in the Arctic and buying new aircraft for surveillance.

In response to a survey question by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Poilievre said that his government would also commit to meeting the NATO target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence by 2030. The Conservative platform adds an additional $17 billion to defence spending between 2025-2029.

Canada currently spends 1.37 per cent of GDP on defence or approximately $41 billion annually.

On Monday, the party also announced a plan to build 2.3 million new homes. This is on top of an earlier promise to axe the GST from the purchase of new homes under $1.3 million dollars.

As part of the party’s plan to fight crime, Poilievre also said that his government would pay for drug treatment programs for 50,000 people.

Poilievre said that his government would also cut the use of consultants by $10 billion.

The Conservatives have said they would pay for their programs by cutting bureaucracy which would involve job losses in the federal government along with reducing Canada’s foreign aid budget which is approximately $12 billion.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s spending initiatives primarily target Donald Trump’s trade war, while Poilievre has continued his focus on cost of living measures.

The Tories were the last major party to release their platform. They did so one day after the advance polls closed on the weekend. Some analysts say the Conservative decision to disclose their platform later may have missed an opportunity to appeal to voters as they gathered with their families during the Easter long weekend. Elections Canada says a record number of Canadians cast early ballots.