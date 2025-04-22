Singh says Carney must commit to ‘enforcing’ Canada Health Act

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre, speaks with Emma Carswell, right, and her husband Cameron during the federal election campaign in Victoria, Sunday, April 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

VANCOUVER — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Liberal Leader Mark Carney must be clear with Canadians about whether he would prevent companies from profiting off health care in Canada.

Singh is campaigning in Vancouver today where he is attacking Carney again over his past as chair of Brookfield Asset Management.

Singh says Brookfield owns an Australian company called Healthscope which owns 38 private hospitals in that country.

Singh says Carney must “come clean” about the role he played in private health care.

The Liberal platform says that “health care is a right” and contains plans to recruit more doctors, improve labour mobility and create a fund to support the opening of new clinics.

Singh says that Carney needs to be clear with Canadians

The Canada Health Act has language that prevents health care providers from charging for procedures and services covered under Canada’s single-payer system.

Singh has been campaigning on the message that Ottawa works best when one party doesn’t hold all the power — suggesting he once again wants to hold the balance of power in the House of Commons.

The Canadian Press