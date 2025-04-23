Poilievre, Singh to speak as campaigns enters home stretch. Live updates here.

Economist Don Drummond breaks down the economic measures included in the parties' costed platforms to deal with the uncertainty of U.S. tariffs.

With just a few days left in the 2025 federal election campaign, the leaders of the Conservatives and NDP will both be addressing the public Wednesday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to speak first, with a news conference scheduled at 9 a.m. EDT in the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton, Ont.

The Conservatives faced criticism Tuesday after releasing their costed platform, which forecasts $100 billion in deficits over the next four years.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney – whose own platform would add $225 billion to the federal debt – accused Poilievre of relying on “phantom numbers.”

At noon EDT, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make an announcement in Edmonton, Alta., alongside Edmonton Centre candidate Trisha Estabrooks.

Later on, Singh is following the leaders of the Greens and Conservatives in addressing the Assembly of First Nations.

Speaking on CTV Power Play on Tuesday evening, Tom Mulcair suggested if the NDP loses official party status – which some polling suggests is a possibility – that Singh cannot remain on as leader.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day. All times EDT.