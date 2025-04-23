Poilievre vows action on encampments as Singh says he’ll protect renters. Live election updates here.

With just a few days left in the 2025 federal election campaign, the party leaders are spreading cross the country to make their final pitch to voters.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke in the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton, Ont. this morning and vowed to toughen laws around encampments.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke in Edmonton, Alta., emphasizing his plan to protect renters. He also brushed off questions about whether he might step aside after the election.

Later on, Singh is following the leaders of the Greens and Conservatives in addressing the Assembly of First Nations.

Speaking on CTV Power Play on Tuesday evening, Tom Mulcair suggested if the NDP loses official party status – which some polling suggests is a possibility – that Singh cannot remain on as leader.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is scheduled to hold a campaign event in Victoria, BC. at 2:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: ‘I don’t hear a bell’ Singh says fight not over

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, facing more questions today about whether he will stay on as party leader or resign if his party fails to maintain official party status after this election, said “this fight’s not over.”

“I don’t hear a bell… You guys hear a bell? … This round is not over… This election is not over,” Singh said.

This response came after his predecessor Tom Mulcair said Singh should resign, and after Singh told supporters at a rally last night that the election “isn’t just about stopping something bad, it’s about fighting for something better.”

Last night, alongside former Alberta premier Rachel Notley, Singh rolled out yet another new message as he fights to stick an argument for Canadians to vote NDP on Monday, after a campaign largely focused on the threat of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Singh made the assertion that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is “not going to win this election,” as Canadians “don’t want Trump-style politics here.” He added, though, that “if the Liberals win, just because they’re less bad, nothing gets better.”

Campaign sources tell CTV News to expect Singh to keep making this case to progressives as the election enters its last leg.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News National Correspondent

Manning says Conservative government needed to prevent separatism

To former opposition leader Preston Manning, the solution to keeping Canada unified is simple: Replace Mark Carney’s Liberal government this election, under a different party banner.

“I’m very strongly on Canadians uniting, but the question is: ‘Uniting behind whom, and for what’?” he told CTV Your Morning in an interview Wednesday.

“I suggest that they need to unite between a fresh, new administration that does not have all this baggage.”

Manning, who led the Reform Party of Canada from 1987 until 2000, describes the almost 10 years of past governments as “Liberal misrule” in the eyes of Western Canada, citing policy disputes over deficits, pipelines, climate change and the resource sectors.

Alberta and Saskatchewan, but also parts of Manitoba, British Columbia and the territories, don’t want to “be subjected to another four years of Liberal rule,” he says, even as Carney’s policies have diverged from those under former Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

“There’s simply a skepticism about Mister Carney making a 180-degree turn,” Manning said.

Charlie Buckley, CTVNews.ca National Digital Producer

12:30 p.m.: Singh says Liberals won’t protect renters

Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a campaign stop in Edmonton, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating that his party would institute a ban on renovictions and demovictions – terms referring to a practice where landlords use the pretext of renovations to force out old tenants so that they can bring in new ones at a much higher rent.

Speaking in Edmonton outside a building where tenants are allegedly being forced out, Singh said that only the NDP will protect renters.

“We’re going to fight for national rent control to make sure that no one has to worry about this happening to them again,” Singh said. “We’re going to ban corporations from buying up affordable homes, because that’s what they’re doing.”

He predicted that Poilievre has already lost the election and said that people can’t trust the Liberals to protect the interests of renters.

“Sadly, Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre – their plan is to protect investors. They want to protect the landlords, the corporate landlords. We want to protect you,” Singh said.

“So in this election, you’ve got an important question. People have rejected Pierre Poilievre, and I think that’s pretty clear, he’s not going to win this election. But do you want Mark Carney to have all the power?”

With polls showing his party bleeding support, Singh has been trying to make the case that having New Democrats in Parliament is still essential so that they can hold the government to account.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:50 a.m. Poilievre defends economic plan

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party’s fiscal plan.

During a campaign stop in Hamilton, Poilievre was asked whether it made sense to put forward a plan that relies on growth for revenue at a time when Canada could be headed for a recession.

“You ask me, in a period of economic weakness, after the Liberals have been in power for three terms, whether it is wise to campaign on economic growth. It’s not only wise, it’s essential for a change that we grow our economy,” Poilievre said.

On Tuesday the Conservatives released their costed platform, which forecasts $100 billion in deficits over the next four years.

In part, it rests on revenues to be generated from increased economic activity around things like home-building.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10 a.m.: Poilievre vows to toughen laws around encampments

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds an availability at the Croatian Sports and Community Centre of Hamilton, in Stoney Creek, Ont., on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to crack down on homeless encampments and tent cities if elected.

“Encampments now fill spaces where children and families once gathered,” Poilievre said at a campaign stop in Hamilton. “Our public spaces have become breeding grounds for addiction, violence, human trafficking and crime.”

Encampments have sprung up across the country in recent years, with municipalities and police services struggling to find a balance between maintaining safe public spaces and being sensitive to encampment inhabitants, many of who are vulnerable individuals.

Poilievre said he would amend the Criminal Code to give police the power to charge individuals “when they violate the right to be safe in public spaces or discourage the public from using, moving through, or otherwise accessing public spaces by setting up temporary structures, including tents.”

He said a Conservative government would make it clear in law that police are allowed to dismantle encampments, while also making sure encampment residents are connected with appropriate services, such as housing, addiction treatment and mental health services.

Calling encampments places where “half-dead, contorted bodies lie on the ground on the verge of overdose from fentanyl,” he said allowing encampments to grow is “chaos, not compassion.”

Poilievre said a Conservative government would also give judges the power to order people charged for illegally occupying public spaces and simple possession of illegal drugs to attend mandatory drug treatment programs.

The Conservative leader touted an endorsement by the Toronto Police Association – the union representing Toronto police officers – as well as the endorsement of other police unions in Durham, Peel, Barrie, and Sault Ste. Marie.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Liberals lead Conservatives by 5 points: Nanos

The Liberals have a five-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 32 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 20-22 has the Liberals at 44 per cent over the Conservatives, who are up a few points at 39 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (five per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Regionally, Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario, Quebec and B.C., while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a 14-point advantage, with 49 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who sits at 35 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at four per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief